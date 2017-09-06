Like it or not, Bluetooth headphones are becoming more and more popular these days. Whether we're talking about over-ear headphones like the Bose QuietComfort 35 or more compact solutions like the Bragi Dash, it's hard to deny that they're becoming increasingly popular. On the upper end of the wireless headphones market sits the Sennheiser HD1, which at its $499.95 MSRP, is one of the most expensive Bluetooth headphones you'll find for sale. Its current Amazon price of $399 makes owning the HD1s a little more realistic.

The HD1, as you might expect from its price point, has a lot of features. It uses Bluetooth 4.0 and can pair with devices via NFC. It also has two built-in microphones for improved voice quality during calls, as well as a 22-hour battery life. But the headline feature here is the NoiseGard hybrid active noise cancellation, which blocks ambient noise with four microphones. Looking at reviews, it works pretty well. The HD1 also comes with a carrying case for easier transport.

$399 is the lowest price the HD1 has ever been on Amazon, with it sitting at the suggested retail price of $499.95 for the most part. Unfortunately, only the black color is discounted, with the white still sitting at MSRP. Hit the source link below if you'd like an HD1 of your very own.