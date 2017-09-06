WiFi routers are seeing a complete renaissance the last couple of years thanks to mesh networks, and eero was one of the first to spearhead this movement. This June, eero released the 2nd generation of its routers and these are the ones being discounted now.

The 3-router pack is the most discounted, dropping from $499 to $439.99. The router + 2 beacons pack is down from $399 to $356. And finally the router + 1 beacon pack is down from $299 to $267.99. The discounts may not be huge, but for a super recent product that has never dipped in price, this 10-12% off is a good deal especially if you were already considering getting a mesh system.

eero's 2nd generation routers have tri-band WiFi (2.4GHz, 5.2GHz, 5.8GHz) while the beacon only has dual-band (2.4GHz, 5GHz). Other specs include 2x2 MU-MIMO, Beamforming, IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Thread 1.1 Border Router, and Bluetooth LE 4.2. They also offer DHCP, NAT, VPN Passthrough, UPnP, Static IP, and Port Forwarding. While I don't understand 90% of those acronyms, the gist of it is that they seem to have a lot of options.

That's validated by their 4.3 rating on Amazon and overall positive reviews you can read anywhere online. (I know Stacey Higginbotham loves them, and that pretty much seals the debate for me.) Plus, the Android eero app is super well rated and you know what, they use USB-C for power. That's one company that has moved with modern times! If you're interested, you can grab them from the links below.