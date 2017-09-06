The Honor 8 deserves a lot more credit than it gets. Sure, EMUI still isn't as nice as stock Android, but it's very fast, has a great dual camera setup, and gets awesome battery life. Plus, it's getting cheap; you can now get a 64GB model for just $279.99 - a full $170 off MSRP - from B&H.

We posted about a deal on the Honor 8 from B&H just a few days ago, but this one allows you to save an additional $20 on top of that discount. As a recap, the Honor 8 has a 5.2" 1080p IPS display, a Kirin 950, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage with microSD expansion, dual 12MP rear cameras, an 8MP selfie shooter, and a 3000mAh battery. Not bad at all for $279.99.

The 32GB Honor 8 is actually back up to $269.99 at B&H now, so you'll get an additional 32GB of storage for just $10 extra. Only the white color is eligible for this discount, as was the case before. Expedited shipping is free, and tax is only charged if you live in NY or NJ. Check the source link to grab an Honor 8 of your own.