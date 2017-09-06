When I'm looking for information on a local store (and I'm sure many of you guys do the same), I head straight to Google Search. It usually has the correct address, phone number, operating hours, accurate reviews, etc. But Google isn't perfect, and sometimes there'll be some incorrect info listed. To alleviate this, our favorite Mountain View-based company has just introduced a dashboard for business owners right in Google Search.

Google touts a number of statistics about complete business listings on its site (twice as likely to gain customer trust, 38% more likely to attract in-store visits, and 29% more likely to see a purchase). So now, the company is making it easier for your company's listing to have the right details. If you're logged into your Google My Business account, you can just search for your company and edit straight from there.

Here's a full list of everything you'll be able to do:

Add or correct business information, post updated hours, and more.

Post on Google and stay engaged with your customers.

Share photos that make your business stand out.

See how many views your listing gets, and easily access detailed information about your listing’s performance.

Know when users upload photos of your business.

Quickly take the most important actions to complete and enhance your business listing.

Overall, this will definitely make managing your business's look on Google a bit easier, especially since you can do so on mobile too. My Business users, let us know what you think of this in the comments below.