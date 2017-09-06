Welcome back, everyone. I hope that you all enjoyed your three day weekend — if it was anything like mine, it was probably too short. Seeing as it's Wednesday, I figured I'd get another app sales post up for you all. Yes, I know it's a bit late, but I think you'll manage. As always, the times noted below are accurate at time of writing.

Free

Apps

  1. Meteogram Pro Weather and Tide Charts $1.99 -> Free; 22 hours left
  2. Read By Me - notes about books $0.99 -> Free; 22 hours left
  3. Smartynote Pro : Multifunctional smart notepad $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  4. nBubble Pro - Notifications in bubble $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left

Games

  1. Bubble Bubble Bremens $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  2. Behind The Door $1.49 -> Free; 5 days left
  3. Custodians of Space $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  4. Draw Online: Battle of Painters $1.49 -> Free; 5 days left

Icon packs & customization

  1. Apocalyptic City 3D LWP $0.99 -> Free; 22 hours left
  2. Krix Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 22 hours left
  3. Mina Icon Pack Pro $0.99 -> Free; 22 hours left
  4. MIUI 9 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 22 hours left
  5. Flyme 6 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  6. Oreo Icon Pack - Circle Shape $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  7. Oreo Icon Pack - Square shape $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  8. Color Gloss - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  9. UX Experience S8 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  10. Black Sun Watch Face $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  11. Graby - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  12. Mellow Dark - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  13. Rassy UX - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  14. Pixel icon pack ( Farrago ) $1.49 -> Free; 3 days left
  15. Vion - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  16. Infinite S8 Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
  17. Mashup Dance Party 3D LWP $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  18. Planet X 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  19. Yomira- Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  20. Athletica WatchFace Pro $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left

Sale

Apps

  1. Jason’s Super Fast Food $7.99 -> $2.99; 2 days left
  2. Jason Vale's 5:2 Juice Diet $6.99 -> $2.99; 2 days left
  3. Learn Spanish LuvLingua Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; 2 days left
  4. Learn Farsi Persian Language Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
  5. iNES - NES Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; 4 days left
  6. Kettlebells - 100 exercises $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  7. Arabic Verb Conjugator Pro $2.99 -> $1.99; 5 days left
  8. AUTOSET (Android Automation Device Settings) $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  9. Computer and IT Quiz (Pro) $1.99 -> $1.39; 6 days left
  10. CrossfitMe $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  11. DemiFit: Fitness for women $15.99 -> $10.99; Time left not specified
  12. Draftmaster Pro $1.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
  13. The Zones of Regulation $5.99 -> $2.99; Time left not specified

Games

  1. Arkanoid Defense HD $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  2. Super Blackjack Battle 2 Turbo $2.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  3. Crime Secrets: Crimson Lily (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; 5 days left
  4. Lost Grimoires 2: Shard of Mystery (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; 5 days left
  5. The Dreamatorium of Dr. Magnus 2 (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; 5 days left
  6. The Secret Order 5: The Buried Kingdom (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; 5 days left
  7. One Day : The Sun Disappeared $3.99 -> $1.49; 6 days left
  8. iBlast Moki $2.99 -> $1.99; Time left not specified

Icon packs & customization

  1. Hearts Love Go Launcher Theme $2.49 -> $1.49; 1 day left
  2. Light Pattern Go Launcher $2.49 -> $1.49; 1 day left
  3. poweramp skin alien orange $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
  4. Smart Launcher theme b. gold $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
  5. MAGNOLIA Next Launcher Theme $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  6. Romi HD Icon Pack Gold Red $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

  1. Cleaner eXtreme Pro $1.99 -> Free; 6 days left