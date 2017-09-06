Article Contents
Welcome back, everyone. I hope that you all enjoyed your three day weekend — if it was anything like mine, it was probably too short. Seeing as it's Wednesday, I figured I'd get another app sales post up for you all. Yes, I know it's a bit late, but I think you'll manage. As always, the times noted below are accurate at time of writing.
Free
Apps
- Meteogram Pro Weather and Tide Charts $1.99 -> Free; 22 hours left
- Read By Me - notes about books $0.99 -> Free; 22 hours left
- Smartynote Pro : Multifunctional smart notepad $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- nBubble Pro - Notifications in bubble $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
Games
- Bubble Bubble Bremens $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Behind The Door $1.49 -> Free; 5 days left
- Custodians of Space $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Draw Online: Battle of Painters $1.49 -> Free; 5 days left
Icon packs & customization
- Apocalyptic City 3D LWP $0.99 -> Free; 22 hours left
- Krix Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 22 hours left
- Mina Icon Pack Pro $0.99 -> Free; 22 hours left
- MIUI 9 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 22 hours left
- Flyme 6 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Oreo Icon Pack - Circle Shape $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Oreo Icon Pack - Square shape $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Color Gloss - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- UX Experience S8 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Black Sun Watch Face $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Graby - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Mellow Dark - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Rassy UX - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Pixel icon pack ( Farrago ) $1.49 -> Free; 3 days left
- Vion - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Infinite S8 Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Mashup Dance Party 3D LWP $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Planet X 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Yomira- Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Athletica WatchFace Pro $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Sale
Apps
- Jason’s Super Fast Food $7.99 -> $2.99; 2 days left
- Jason Vale's 5:2 Juice Diet $6.99 -> $2.99; 2 days left
- Learn Spanish LuvLingua Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; 2 days left
- Learn Farsi Persian Language Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- iNES - NES Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; 4 days left
- Kettlebells - 100 exercises $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Arabic Verb Conjugator Pro $2.99 -> $1.99; 5 days left
- AUTOSET (Android Automation Device Settings) $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Computer and IT Quiz (Pro) $1.99 -> $1.39; 6 days left
- CrossfitMe $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- DemiFit: Fitness for women $15.99 -> $10.99; Time left not specified
- Draftmaster Pro $1.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
- The Zones of Regulation $5.99 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
Games
- Arkanoid Defense HD $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Super Blackjack Battle 2 Turbo $2.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Crime Secrets: Crimson Lily (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; 5 days left
- Lost Grimoires 2: Shard of Mystery (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; 5 days left
- The Dreamatorium of Dr. Magnus 2 (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; 5 days left
- The Secret Order 5: The Buried Kingdom (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; 5 days left
- One Day : The Sun Disappeared $3.99 -> $1.49; 6 days left
- iBlast Moki $2.99 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
Icon packs & customization
- Hearts Love Go Launcher Theme $2.49 -> $1.49; 1 day left
- Light Pattern Go Launcher $2.49 -> $1.49; 1 day left
- poweramp skin alien orange $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- Smart Launcher theme b. gold $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- MAGNOLIA Next Launcher Theme $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Romi HD Icon Pack Gold Red $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Cleaner eXtreme Pro $1.99 -> Free; 6 days left
