Games

Golden Axe

Android Police coverage: Newest SEGA Forever game: Golden Axe, a classic side-scrolling beat 'em up

Sega's classic brawler Golden Axe is the latest SEGA Forever title to come to the Play Store. While HID controller support is still broken, (as it is in most SEGA Forever titles) the local save feature works as intended, and a new easy mode gives players a break on the difficulty when using touch controls. While you can get pretty much the same experience if you emulated this popular Genesis title, the fact that the release is free with ads gives customers an easy way to try it and see if they like it.

Monetization: free / contains ads / single $1.99 IAP removes ads

Cast earth-shattering spells and smash Death Adder’s armies in SEGA’s fantasy classic – Golden Axe. It’s back. Epic fantasy classic Golden Axe is now available on mobile. Play free and rediscover SEGA’s ultimate hack ‘n’ slash masterpiece. The tyrannical Death Adder holds the people of Yuria to ransom, threatening to destroy the fabled Golden Axe and unleash a new era of terror on the world.

The Walking Dead: March To War

Android Police coverage: The Walking Dead: March to War has meandered errantly to the Play Store

The Walking Dead: March To War is a clear Game of War clone with a Walking Dead skin. While the 2D art is actually pretty great, the gameplay contains all of the trappings you would expect out of any free-to-play clone on the Play Store. Sure, it may be fun for a bit to build up your base, but the grind will become quite apparent within the first few minutes of gameplay.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $4.99 - $99.99

THE WALKING DEAD: MARCH TO WAR is an all-new intense free-to-play multiplayer strategy game set in the world of the beloved The Walking Dead comics by Robert Kirkman. Players are survivors in the ruins of the nation’s capital now overrun by walkers. Potential allies and enemies lurk around every corner.

The House of Da Vinci

Anyone familiar with escape room games such as the popular The Room series should probably take a close look at The House of Da Vinci. Just like in The Room, it is your job to solve a bunch of mechanical puzzles in order to progress through the game. What is nice is the whole experience is wrapped up with a nifty theme centered around the Renaissance, giving the player a level of polish not often found on Android.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Enter The House of Da Vinci, a new must-try 3D puzzle adventure game. Solve mechanical puzzles, discover hidden objects, escape from rooms and dive into the authentic atmosphere of the Renaissance. Use all your wits to find out what's behind your master's disappearance.

Death Point: 3D Spy Top-Down Shooter, Stealth Game

Death Point: 3D Spy Top-Down Shooter, Stealth Game is a stealthy top-down shooter that uses twin-stick controls. It features an episodic storyline with a total of 10 chapters to play through. While the gameplay sounds pretty intriguing, it would appear that there are some issues for a few users where it only loads to a black screen. This means it may be prudent to wait until an update is pushed out fixing this issue before you make the purchase.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / IAPs ? (none currently listed)

Death Point is a hardcore single player top-down shooter, stealth game with dual stick control that will test your reaction and cunning and plunge you into a post apocalyptic future that doesn’t forgive mistakes & gives no chance for the weaks to survive. It’s an super spy adventure filled with excitement and emotion.

D&D Lords of Waterdeep

All of you tabletop fans out there will want to check out D&D Lords of Waterdeep. It is a digital version of the popular physical board game. As you can imagine, the strategy gameplay works just like it does in the physical version. There is support for 2-5 players, either through pass and play or real-time online multiplayer. Just keep in mind that there are many UI elements on the screen at one time, which lends itself best to a gaming session on a tablet.

Monetization: $9.99 / no ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece

Wizards of the Coast and Playdek present the award-winning Dungeons & Dragons board game Lords of Waterdeep. Welcome to Waterdeep, the City of Splendors. A city run by a secret society of masked Lords who rule with shady back-door dealings and unmatched political power.

Knight IO

Knight IO is another in a long line of IO games to come to the Play Store. For the unfamiliar, IO games play out on a set playfield where you compete against other players trying to survive in this arena as long as you can. Knight IO does not deviate too much from this familiar setup. While it is interesting to see a knight theme in an IO game, the gameplay is still largely the same experience that can be found in any IO title.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Welcome to KNIGHT IO. Charge the enemy in a jousting fashion with your weapon. Collect the blue gems to increase your weapon length. Block the enemy with your shield, don't let them poke you. Use your Knight's special abilities in battle. Play online, offline, with your friends, or by yourself.

Turn

Turn may look like a deceptively straightforward game, but that doesn't mean it isn't challenging. The gameplay works simply enough. Tap on the screen to time the turn of a forever moving white block. If your timing is off even by a little bit, you will lose some of your block's mass. The smaller the block becomes, the closer you are to losing the round.

Monetization: free / contains ads / single $1.99 IAP removes ads

Those walls are very dangerous: they may cut you. Try to make perfect turns by tapping at the right moment. The more you shrink the tighter the dungeon. Collect gold and unlock new characters. And remember – the speed is growing. How far can you go?

Escape Machine City

Escape Machine City is another escape room game listed in this week's roundup. This time around you are solving puzzles in a steam punk setting. There are 15 levels to explore with 8 of them included in the game for free. This type of monetization is ideal for those of you who would like to trial the gameplay before committing to a purchase.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $3.49

Can you escape Machine City? An imminent destruction is facing the city, and you are the only one left behind... Discover a strangely unique machine world that is trapped on a high cliff in a desolated wasteland. If you think you have what it takes to escape Machine City then go on and download this game now.

TO:WAR

The developer 111% is showing no signs of slowing down. Every week they release at least one new game, which is surprising considering that the majority are pretty fun. This week we have the release of TO:WAR, a simple looking tower defense game. Despite its plain graphics, the gameplay is actually quite intuitive and enjoyable.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $7.99

111% New Control Game “TO:WAR”.! Tower Defense game in cute and fantastic world. Kill the enemies that come in constantly. Various types of cannons will help you. Protect your castle from many kinds of enemies and bosses. Simple, but Addictive “TO:WAR” by 111%.

Challenge your friends with GooglePlay support.

Easy and fun to play, You can create your own beautiful grid map.

Colorful UI, Fun sound effects, Attractive cute design

Smashy Duo

If you are looking for a fun and casual arcade game that relies heavily on tennis style gameplay, then you are in luck. Smashy Duo combines hero collection with classic tennis arcade action in order to deliver an enjoyable time passer. Sure, there may not be a lot of depth to this style of gameplay, but it's still enjoyable all the same.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $9.49

--

Smashy Duo is an unique fast-paced arcade action game where you control 2 Heroes to hit as many monsters before one of them was knocked off from the stage. Smashy Duo features a simple tap control where anyone can easily pick up and play without going through complex tutorials. More than 50 Heroes to be unlocked where everyone has their own unique appearance and sound effect.

Highway Traffic Racer Planet

Highway Traffic Racer Planet is a standard car-based endless runner where you race to see how far you can get. As you progress you earn coins, which can then be used to purchase newer cars to then customize them to your liking. The graphics are pleasant and the way you are constantly racing on a curved surface gives the game a bit of charm.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $14.99

--

isTom Games presents the Highway Traffic Racer Planet. A new experience in the endless highway traffic arcade racing genre: drive on a highway of a mini planet with different environments, collect car and map parts to unlock the premium content of the game for FREE. Customize your cars.

Under a Spell

Under a Spell is a new word game for Android that plays similar to Boggle, but in a rushed setting that contains many layers of tiles. It is your job to find different word combinations in the tiles given, but with a twist. You see, once you choose your word, you still need to use the left over tiles to create another word. This makes for a lot more challenge than Boggle thanks to the amount of planning necessary to clear the board.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $38.99

--

Step into the word magic with fun educational brain teaser Under a Spell. Solve a vast range of unique and challenging handcrafted levels backed by the help of Artificial Intelligence that learned from zillions of words from books, movies, articles humanity ever created through all its history.

Find hidden words in a mixture of letters

Improve your vocabulary and spelling skills

1800 levels × 8 languages

The more languages you play, the higher score you get

Unique daily puzzles with progressive rewards

Get the highest score and conquer the leaderboard

Connect to Facebook and compete with your friends

SteamPower 1830 Railroad Tycoon

SteamPower 1830 Railroad Tycoon is a railroad planning game where you lay the foundation for your railroad empire. Think of it as a city building game, but with trains. It is a single player experience that contains 30 individual maps that are all set in Europe. You will establish cities, build locomotives, and expand your railway network, all from the comfort of your phone or tablet.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $2.99 - $94.99

--

SteamPower 1830 is an engaging strategy game for Tablet and SmartPhones. Lay the tracks to build a thriving railroad and business empire. As the Golden Age of the steam train dawns, you create your own dynamic world of railway lines, cities and steam locomotives.

Orbital 1

Orbital 1 is a real-time strategy game set in a sci-fi universe. It plays a lot like Clash Royale or Titanfall: Assault, where you use a set of cards to deploy your ships into the battlefield, all in order to destroy your enemy. Of course, considering that this is basically a clone, you will have to deal with all of the issues that come with it, such as a liberal use of in-app purchases and the online multiplayer game breaking advantages they supply to those who pay up.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

Let the action begin. Orbital 1 is a real-time strategy game set in interplanetary scenarios. TAKE YOUR UNITS TO THE STADIUM ALONG WITH YOUR CAPTAIN and destroy the rival ships. Conquer this action and strategy competition designed entirely in 3D to give you the best game experience.

War Planet Online: Global Conquest

Gameloft is one of those publishers that I can't seem to wrap my mind around their business decisions. War Planet Online: Global Conquest is almost exactly the same as World at Arms, another title in their roster. While you don't participate in the combat as you would in World at Arms, it is quite clear that War Planet Online: Global Conquest is just a reskin of World at Arms, with a few gameplay tweaks. Gameloft, a company known for cloning a vast array of more popular games is literally cloning their own titles now. Yo dog, why am I not surprised?

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

When the entire world is at war, bold generals rise to the challenge and lead their armies toward Global Conquest. The time has come for you to strike. Do you have what it takes? Build your base, dominate your region and lead your faction to conquer the globe. You are a single modern military order, cut from the same cloth as a sultan or the Vikings of old, destined to forge a mighty empire. But you are not free from rivals. Many generals share your ambition and have their own loyal armies to back them. Some will join you and your clan. Some will clash with you as rivals. But friend or foe, only one can reign supreme.

Angry Birds Match

I honestly wish Rovio Entertainment would go back to making fun and exciting games, instead of the free-to-play trash they have been pushing recently. Are the numerous toys and the animated Hollywood movie not enough of a money cushion for them to finally try and create something engaging a new? I suppose not, as Angry Birds Match is their newest release on the Play Store. If you couldn't tell by the title, it is a match-3 game with an Angry Birds skin. Rovio couldn't try less if they wanted to at this point.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99

--

The pigs are trying their hardest to ruin the Hatchlings’ party, but nothing can stop these little guys. Of course not without some help from the big birds. Red, Chuck, and Bomb are there to help the Hatchlings whenever they get into trouble... which is pretty often. It’s going to take a lot of matching, a wide variety of outfits, and heaps of help from you too, but we just might be able to get this party started.

Noblemen: 1896

Right off the bat, I would like to say what an amazing looking game Noblemen: 1896 is. There is no doubt that a lot of work went into this title in the graphics department. But the question remains, is the gameplay any good? Despite the heavy reliance on in-app purchases, there is some fun to be had with this strategic third-person shooter. While there is a lot to take in when you first start out, soon enough you will grasp the mechanics of planning out your attacks with ease.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $2.99 - $99.99

--

The year is 1896, and war has begun... To your right, Militia are cut down by saber wielding cavalry. In the distance, cannon fire echoes as a lumbering Steam Tank fires its auto cannons. Your Gatling Gun Team unleashes a salvo of fire, cutting down an enemy squad like wheat. Behind you, the drone of your Frigate Class Airship reassures you before unleashing its salvo of supporting fire.

Nemesis: Air Combat

Nemesis: Air Combat is a great looking flight combat game that is hampered by its loot crate system and extremely expensive in-app purchases. If you don't mind an endless grind that always makes you feel like you are a step behind, then I say have at it. Honestly, the dogfighting in this game works really well and is great for short bursts of gameplay, but the rate of advancement can really bog you down.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $2.70 - $186.65

--

The year is 2050 and you have been betrayed. Nemesis is an adrenaline-pumping action game in which you are transformed into a mercenary jet-fighter. Unlike all the other fighter aircraft games on the market, the gameplay in Nemesis is based on casual-style controls which play to the strengths of the platform, providing a satisfying experience to the player regardless of their skill or experience.

