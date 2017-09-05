Tablets haven't been doing so well in recent years, but companies like Apple, Samsung, and ASUS are still churning them out. ZTE, however, seems to be taking a slightly different approach. According to Evan Blass (aka @evleaks) of VentureBeat, the Chinese OEM is working on a foldable 6.8" tablet with some fairly high-end specs. But with all this fancy tech will come a high price tag: $650, to be exact.

You might recall the foldable form factor from the Kyocera Echo from a few years ago, which didn't do too well. The Axon Multy will have a horizontal clamshell that folds along its vertical axis. When it's folded, the device's two 1080p displays will sit on its front and rear faces (think YotaPhone), yet it'll still be under 10mm thick. When unfolded, these displays will form a 6.8" 2160x1920 screen with no bezel between them.

Other specs may include a Snapdragon 820, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, a 20MP camera, and a 3120mAh battery. It's worth noting that only one camera is needed since the whole device is foldable, so you can just fold the panel with the camera on it to turn it around. It will reportedly launch in mid-October exclusively on AT&T at a rather high price of $650. We'll have to wait and see how this thing fares in today's market. Our predictions? Not too well.