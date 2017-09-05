We've been hearing for some time now that the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL would have either the Snapdragon 835, Qualcomm's current flagship chipset, or a slightly more powerful Snapdragon 836. However, it turns out that there was never a Snapdragon 836 in the first place.

Speaking to a source familiar with Qualcomm's plans, we can confirm that there are not, nor have there ever been plans for a 'Snapdragon 836,' as has also been reported by XDA Developers. After all, the Snapdragon 835 is a very solid processor, with no issues like the 810 had (man, that thing was a nightmare), so this isn't really a big deal. For all we know, the 835 in the Pixel 2s could still be a slightly quicker model (think 2.3GHz Snapdragon 801AB vs 2.5GHz Snapdragon 801AC).

So what does this mean for the Pixel 2? Well, we know for a fact that the smaller model at least will have the MSM8998 (aka Snapdragon 835), thanks to an FCC filing from a few weeks ago. And given how last year's Pixel and Pixel XL had the same processors, it seems likely that this year's phones will use identical ones as well. The 835 will still be an upgrade for the Pixel line, as the current models both use Snapdragon 821s. And keep in mind that the nonexistence of the 836 doesn't mean that there won't be a new Snapdragon chipset in the near future.