OnePlus hasn't forgotten about its 2016 flagships just yet. Its Open Beta program is still going strong with new fixes and features for users to test before they're pushed to the official channel. This time around, beta testers can expect several adjustments, some UI changes, and other goodies, which you can find in the changelog below.

Camera Added Shot on OnePlus watermark. You can add your name in the watermark System Redesigned lift up display UI. Now supports displaying battery percentage

Supports hiding of notification contents from apps locked by App locker

Improved stability of Parallel apps

Phone dialer and UI improvements

Weather app improvements

Adjusted color display of default screen calibration

Added E-warranty card

Updated Android security patch level to August Clock Added new feature - alarm calendar - to set irregular alarm Gallery Loading speed of images improved

OP3/3T owners, you now have the privilege of adding "Shot on OnePlus" watermarks to your images — I have no clue why anyone would want that, but to each his own, I suppose. For most, I think, the important bits are the default screen color calibrations adjustment, the August security patch, and this new alarm calendar thing.

You can find Open Beta 23 for the OP3 and 14 for the OP3T at the appropriate links below. If you're already enrolled in the program, then the update should be rolling out in the coming days. If you haven't joined up, it's pretty easy; just download the correct file and flash it via adb sideload.