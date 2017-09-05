Although the Galaxy S8+ has great battery life, with its 3,500mAh of juice packed into a svelte package, sometimes you need that little extra bit of oomph. Whether you're going on a multi-day hike, stuck without power on a long trip, or you're just really into Pokemon GO, ZeroLemon's 6,300mAh battery case for the S8+ is up to the challenge. And right now, you can enter for a chance to win one for free.

ZeroLemon has been making high-quality battery cases for various phones over the years, and the S8+ is no exception. The extra 6,500mAh battery provides up to 125% extra battery life, or 52 hours of talk time / 20 hours of web browsing. The case also sports pass through for Quick Charge, so your phone can still be topped up at an accelerated rate, even while dressed in the soft but durable TPU case.

It features a 180-day warranty, and it's currently sitting at 4.1 stars on Amazon. Keep in mind that the case will add a little bit a significant amount of bulk to your phone (these cases were never designed to be slim, but it's a small price to pay for the increased longevity).

Normally, ZeroLemon's 6,300mAh Galaxy S8+ battery cases are $29.99. But, thanks to this giveaway 20 lucky readers will be able to snag one for free.

This contest will run until 11:59 PM Pacific time on Tuesday, September 12th. You must have a US shipping address to be eligible to win. You can enter the giveaway below:

ZeroLemon 6,800mAh Battery Case for the Galaxy S8+ Giveaway

