With cloud storage solutions becoming increasingly popular these days, we're using things like flash drives less and less. However, local storage does still have its place, and USB flash drives can come in handy when you're not connected to the Internet. As part of Amazon's Deal of the Day, 64GB and 128GB models of Samsung's USB Type-C 3.1 flash drives are just $23.99 and $42.99, respectively.

As far as flash drives go, these are some of the best you can get. These have a Type-C connector, making them perfect for use with your smartphone (or even your laptop), and its USB 3.1 tech allows for transfer speeds of up to 150MB/s. The sleek shell is also water, temperature, x-ray, shock, and magnet resistant. A 5-year warranty is bundled in for your peace of mind.

The 64GB drive is only $23.99 ($6 off), and the 128GB is $42.99 ($12 off). The former only comes in blue, and the latter only in black. You can get free one-day shipping if you're an Amazon Prime member. You have until the end of the day to pick one up; as of publishing time, that means you have a little over 12 hours remaining. You can view the rest of today's Amazon deals here.