In light of the onslaught of 2017 phone announcements, it's fairly easy to forget about yesteryear's devices. Attempting to make us remember it (and to probably clear out inventory), Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H all have the 64GB Moto Z for $399.99, meaning that you can save $300 off of the MSRP.

The Moto Z marked the first of Motorola's flagships under its new Lenovo overlord. Stepping away from the Moto X and what people loved about it, the Moto Z instead focused on mods and extreme slimness. The one in this deal still comes with decent specs, however: a 5.5" QHD AMOLED display, Snapdragon 820, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, 13MP/5MP cameras, and a 2,600mAh battery.

All three of the retailers have the phone for the same price, so take your pick. Remember that B&H doesn't collect sales tax outside of New Jersey and New York, so you might be able to save a few bucks that way.