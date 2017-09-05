Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so.

Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Looking for the previous roundup editions? Find them here.

Apps

Split-screen creator

Android Police coverage: Split-Screen Creator makes a shortcut to instantly launch two apps in multi-window mode

Split-screen creator is a nifty little app that gives you an easy way to create custom shortcuts to launch two distinct apps in a split-screen mode, all at the same time. This way you don't have to fumble around searching through your drawer for the apps you would like to use. You can even launch two instances of the same app. While Split-screen creator can be a bit glitchy, the experience overall is still pretty solid.

Monetization: free / no ads / single $0.99 IAP unlocks entire app

--

Split-screen creator is a tool that allows Android users to launch two apps in split-window mode automatically, instead of having to manually open one app, launch split-window mode and select a second app.

Create unlimited shortcuts to automatically launch two apps in split-screen mode;

Launch the same app in two different windows.

Supports other app shortcuts;

Icon pack support;

Hide icon from home launcher;

Tinycards by Duolingo: Fun & Free Flashcards

Android Police coverage: Duolingo releases its TinyCards flashcards app on the Play Store

After a year on iOS Tinycards by Duolingo: Fun & Free Flashcards is finally available for Android users. As you can guess, this is a language focused flashcard app. What is interesting is how it uses gamification in order to keep its users interested in the experience. There are over 200,000 flashcard decks available, and you can even create your own decks for custom memory exercises. Just bear in mind that this is a new release, so there may be a few issues that still need to be ironed out.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Memorize anything while playing a game. Tinycards is a brand new flashcards app from the team behind Duolingo, the most downloaded education app in the world. Have fun unlocking new levels and keeping your memory strength bar full while you learn. Tinycards uses spaced repetition and other smart learning techniques to help you remember new material. Always wanted to learn Chinese on Duolingo? Now you can exclusively access Chineasy’s lessons in the form of beautiful flashcards. Easy to use, 100% free.

Mi Calculator

Android Police coverage: Xiaomi uploads its rather capable Mi Calculator app to the Play Store for all devices

While many manufacturers are uploading their own branded apps to the Play Store for easy updates, it's quite surprising to see one that is actually available for any device, not just the manufacturer's. That's right, Xiaomi's Mi Calculator is up on the Play Store available for any and everybody. Even better, you can expect a couple of cool functions such as a mortgage calculator or currency converter. So if you feel a bit nonplussed with your current manufacturer's calculator app, why not give Mi Calculator a try?

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Mi Calculator will do the math for you. Regular, scientific, and mortgage calculators, as well as currency and unit converters are all here in one place.

Edit history and view previous results in the regular calculator.

Find trigonometric functions, logarithms, and more additional features in the scientific calculator.

Daily updated exchange rates in the universal currency converter.

Know the exact amount of the next installment with the mortgage calculator.

Freely convert units of length, area, volume, speed, time, and mass in the unit converter.

Mixer Create

Android Police coverage: [Update: Stable app released] Microsoft renames Beam streaming platform to 'Mixer,' releases Android app as a beta

About four months ago I covered Microsoft Corporation's Mixer Create beta app in one of our app roundups. Well, it would appear that Mixer Create is out of beta and is now officially available on the Play Store in its stable form. If you are unfamiliar with Mixer Create, it's a competitor to the Twitch and YouTube live streaming services. What sets it apart from these other streaming services is the fact that it has low latency during its streams which should allow it to run with less than a one second delay.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Mixer Create allows you to live stream gameplay and yourself directly from your mobile device, all in real time with Mixer’s FTL (Faster Than Light) protocol. Mixer is the only next-gen streaming service that offers viewers real-time influence and participation in live game streams. Streamers and viewers can connect like never before, engaging together to create a whole new streaming experience.

Findit

Findit is something of a mix of a personal social media page and a blog. Basically, Findit gives you the ability to create your own page where you can create articles and even share your social media posts. It's like a mobile version of Blogger or WordPress, but on a much smaller scale.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

We provide everyone the ability to create a free site on Findit. Every Findit site can create posts and share to your social accounts, getting your content indexed. Creating Findit sites is easy and the results provide more visibility.

Hide Running in the Background Notification

Android Oreo has a new feature where there's a persistent notification to alert you of any app that is running in the background. For power users, this is probably going to annoy more than it illuminates. That is why it's great to see the release of Hide "Running in the Background" Notification. It will remove these "running in the background" notifications, so you will no longer have that space taken up with a useless alert.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $4.99

--

Hide the annoying "Running in the Background" Notification with this simple and small App. Just keep it installed and this annoying notification will never appear again

ES Parallel Accounts-Multi Accounts&Parallel Space

ES Parallel Accounts-Multi Accounts&Parallel Space is a new app from ES Global that gives you an easy way to switch accounts in your installed apps. This way you can utilize a work account in an app, to then easily switch to a personal account. The way it works is a secondary app will be installed in ES Parallel Accounts-Multi Accounts&Parallel Space, giving you a safe space to log in with a secondary account. Just remember that this is a beta release, which means there may be a few bugs to contend with.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs ? (none currently listed)

--

ES Parallel Accounts developed by ES Global team. It allows users to sign into duel identities on the same device, so that users could easily balance between life and work. By simply tapping on button, it could switch from one account to another one. If you want to keep your work and life separate, ES Parallel Accounts is your best choice. Get Parallel Accounts immediately to manage multiple accounts, protect privacy, and customize your own space.

The Walking Dead Encounter

Augmented reality apps have been receiving quite a lot of hype lately. That is why it's no surprise to see AMC and Mountain Dew team up to release The Walking Dead Encounter. It is a promotional tie-in app for the return of AMC's popular TV show. You can use the app to follow along while as each episode airs as well as scan a bunch of different Mountain Dew products in order to unlock the apps 20 iconic walkers.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

The Walking Dead Encounter is the official augmented reality experience of AMC’s The Walking Dead, presented by Mountain Dew. Experience an undead attack first-hand and share it with friends. Collect up to 20 iconic walkers from the show by scanning specially-marked Mountain Dew products and by tuning in to new episodes of The Walking Dead, which premieres Sunday October 22 at 9/8c on AMC.

Daniel Tiger's Storybooks

Daniel Tiger's Storybooks is a premium app that contains 5 interactive stories. There are two reading modes for these stories. One that is narrated by Daniel Tiger, where you child can easily read along, and a non-narrated mode where you or your child can read the story without any narration.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Read, play, and learn with Daniel Tiger’s Storybooks – a collection of favorite stories from Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood. The Daniel Tiger’s Storybooks app offers a library of interactive stories narrated by Daniel Tiger. The stories show Daniel learning little life lessons, like sharing with friends and being a helper.

Zepp Tennis - Scoring, Sweet Spot, Video, Tips

Any ardent tennis player will want an easy way to track their match scores. To take it a step further, it would be pretty cool to record certain play sessions in order to create video highlights of a match. Luckily this is exactly what Zepp Tennis - Scoring, Sweet Spot, Video, Tips offers. Not only can you keep track of all of your games, but you can record them and then edit the video to create some nifty highlight reels.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

You focus on your game, we'll track everything else. Record your match scores and video highlights to track your progress and remember every epic moment. Capture and relive each stroke with Highlights, a totally free and fun way to enhance any video with graphical and audio overlays that will be sure to wow your buddies.

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

Star Wars App-Enabled Droids by Sphero

Android Police coverage: Sphero announces R2-D2 and BB-9E remote control droids

Star Wars App-Enabled Droids by Sphero is an all new app to accompany the all new release of Sphero's App-Enabled Droids. Of course, it's worth mentioning that Sphero already had an app-enabled toy with 2015's release of their App Enabled Droid BB-8 unit. It would seem that this new app will be able to not only control their old toy but their new ones as well. This way you will only need one app to control multiple Sphero Star Wars toys.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

BB-8™, BB-9E™, and R2-D2™ are Astromech Droids from a galaxy far, far away.... Powered by the new Sphero App-Enabled Droids app, drive your Droids, send them on patrol together, and more. Using the app and the Watch With Me feature, your Droids will interact together and view films from the Star Wars saga with BB-8, BB-9E, and R2-D2 reacting by your side.

Amazon Prime Video

Android Police coverage: Amazon Prime Video returns to the US Play Store

Apparently, the Amazon Prime Video app went missing on the US Play Store recently. Thankfully it has now returned. Why it had disappeared, I am unsure, but now that it's back we can all start binge watching our favorite shows again. Just keep in mind that you will need an Amazon Prime membership to enjoy the video content contained within this app.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

--

Stream and download popular movies and TV shows including Amazon exclusives like The Grand Tour, The Man in the High Castle, and Emmy award winner Tumble Leaf. Customers in India can enjoy hundreds of Bollywood and regional hits. Select titles are available to download at no additional charge.

My Cloud Home

Western Digital's My Cloud Home app is a tie-in product that allows you easy access to the files stored on your physical My Cloud Home device. This way you can view these files without too much effort. Heck, you can even back up the files stored on your tablet or phone in order to clear up more room on said device. This way all of your content is stored in one central location that you control.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

The My Cloud Home app keeps you connected to all the photos, videos and files centralized on your My Cloud Home device from wherever you are. Automatically back up all the photos and videos from your phone so that you can make room for more. With the My Cloud Home app, all your content is under your control wherever, whenever you have an internet connection.

WHOOP

WHOOP is a tie-in application for the WHOOP Strap, a wearable that records over 100MB of biometric data a day. This is perfect for people that are sports-minded or in general want to keep track of their daily activities. It even provides actionable recommendations to enhance your performance. So whether you are interested in tracking your sleep or training for a triathlon, WHOOP has you covered.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

The WHOOP system recognizes that you’re not an athlete 3 hours a day; you’re an athlete 24/7. Paired with a WHOOP Strap*, the WHOOP app collects over 100MB of biometric data a day and, through WHOOP’s sports science algorithms, analyzes your performance to prevent overtraining, better manage physical exertion, and optimize your Sleep and Recovery.

Moto Live Stream

Moto Live Stream is a simple app with a very specific use. Apparently, Motorola created Moto Live Stream with the sole intention of live streaming to Facebook. A useful tool for some I am sure, but probably not the most popular app in Motorola's catalog. What is interesting though, is the fact that Moto Live Stream can stream with a Motorola 360 camera, which gives you an easy way to stream 360-degree videos live to Facebook.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

The Moto Live Stream app allows you to live stream videos to Facebook. Using a compatible Moto 360 device, you can also live stream 360° videos.

XPERIA™ Cityscape NY Theme

Sony has been slowly releasing new themes for their Xperia branded devices. This week we see the release of the XPERIA Cityscape NY Theme to the Play Store. In my opinion, it's a very patriotic theme that features the statue of liberty with red, white, and blue colored accents. So if you are looking to celebrate the good ol' US of A on your Xperia branded device, you can't go wrong with Sony's XPERIA Cityscape NY Theme.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Official Cityscape NY theme for Sony XPERIA™. Tested on Xperia Devices Z5, Z5 Compact, Xperia Z4 Tablet, Xperia Z3 etc. XPERIA™ Themes can customize over 300 graphical assets. Style everything from lock screen and home screen wallpapers to icons, colours and buttons. Download gorgeous and high quality themes developed uniquely for your Xperia smartphone from Sony Mobile. Download your favourite theme and personalize your phone today.

DKNY Minute

DKNY Minute is a companion app for DKNY's hybrid smartwatch. Unlike the Apple Watch or Android Wear, these DKNY hybrid watches do not have screens. While they do contain sensors for keeping track of your daily activities, your interaction with the watch will be at a bare minimum thanks to it functioning mainly as an analog clock.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

DKNY Minute is the companion app for the line of wearable accessories by DKNY. Use the app to customize your hybrid smartwatch to perform feature actions of your choice, receive notifications from the people and apps that matter most, and track your daily activity and sleep. Turn your hybrid smartwatch into a remote control with customizable buttons that can control your music, check the date and more.

MICHELE Connected

MICHELE Connected is the same app as above, but it is intended for Michele Watches for women. This, of course, means this release is designed as a companion app for keeping track of your daily activities by way of the sensors included in any MICHELE Connected hybrid smartwatch.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

MICHELE is the companion app for the line of wearable accessories by Michele. Use the app to customize your hybrid smartwatch to perform feature actions of your choice, receive notifications from the people and apps that matter most, and track your daily activity and sleep.

