The recent Nokia-branded phones from HMD Global have been pretty popular. The goal of a near-stock Android ROM with quick updates has also caused Android enthusiasts to take notice, especially as many budget phones don't receive major updates at all.

While HMD Global has been quick with smaller updates, like Android 7.1, the real test comes with major Android upgrades. Juho Sarvikas, the Chief Product Officer at HMD Global, tweeted earlier today that the entire Nokia lineup will receive Oreo.

All of our smartphones will upgrade to Oreo, Nokia 3 included. No comments yet on timing so that I don't get into trouble 😊. — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) September 2, 2017

This isn't really surprising, as all the phones are fairly new, but it's nice to see confirmation. Unfortunately, no ETA was provided, so we'll just have to wait and see how long it will take. Hopefully HMD is one of the partners Google is working with to bring Project Treble to existing Android devices, and if so, perhaps post-Oreo updates will be even quicker.