Thus far, we've only seen a maximum of a $10 discount on Google's Chromecast Ultra. That's really not that great of an incentive, but if you're on the West Coast, you may be able to grab one of these 4K-capable streaming devices for just $29.99 - a whopping 57% off the MSRP.

The Chromecast Ultra is a 4K playback-capable version of the second-gen Chromecast. Provided your TV supports it, it can also play HDR10 and Dolby Vision content. An Ethernet adapter is included if your WiFi isn't strong enough for 4K.

So here's the only caveat to the deal: local pickup is required. If you've never heard of RCWilley, it's a furniture store chain on the West Coast with locations in Utah, Nevada, Idaho, and California. Technically, RCWilley will ship you a Chromecast Ultra, but it'll cost you $60 (yes, for delivery alone). It's also worth noting that Best Buy will price match if there's an RCWilley store within 25 miles of a Best Buy location. Let us know if you guys are able to pick one up.