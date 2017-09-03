Do you need some Bluetooth earbuds? Maybe you're looking for a new pair for exercising, or you just bought a phone without the trusty headphone jack. Whatever your reason, one pair from Anker is down to just $19.99 - a $16 reduction from the usual price. It's also the lowest price we've seen yet.

The Anker SoundBuds Slim Wireless supports Bluetooth 4.1, which isn't quite as great as the Bluetooth 5.0 found on phones like the Galaxy S8, but it should still maintain a solid connection with your phone. It also has IPX4 water protection and 6mm drivers. Anker includes four eartips and three hooks, so you should be able to find something that fits you. The earbuds stick together using magnets when not in use, so they won't get tangled easily.

The internal battery lasts around seven hours, but it sadly uses microUSB for charging instead of Type-C. You can buy it in Black, Blue, or Red at the source link below.