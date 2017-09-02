There have been plenty of audio product announcements at IFA, like Google Assistant speakers from JBL and noice-cancelling headphones from Sony. Now, Sony has announced a few more products at the event - Bluetooth headphones and earbuds.

Sony h.ear on Wireless NC

First, we have the Sony h.ear on Wireless NC. Thankfully, the product itself is much better than the name. Sony claims it has 28 hours of battery life, and you can slide/tap your finger on the right side to control media playback. There's also a Quick Attention button, which decreases media volume and pipes in audio from your surroundings.

Bluetooth LDAC is fully supported, as well as NFC for quick pairing. The h.hear on Wireless NC can be pre-ordered at Amazon for $299, and Best Buy will eventually sell it too. You can currently buy it in three colors - Red, Blue, and Gray.

Sony h.ear on 2 Mini Wireless

If you thought the first product had a bad name, this one is even worse. The Sony h.ear on 2 Mini Wireless headphones are slightly more compact than the Wireless NC. The Mini Wireless isn't fully over-ear like the Wireless NC, but it has all of the NC's other features. You get LDAC and NFC support, a control pad on the right side for adjusting media playback, and 24 hours of battery life.

The Mini Wireless is slightly cheaper than the NC, coming in at $229.99. Unfortunately, there isn't anywhere to buy or pre-order it yet.

Sony h.ear in 2 Wireless

If you're more of an earbuds person, Sony also has you covered too. The 'h.ear in 2 Wireless' has an 8-hour battery life, four sizes of earbuds, 0.35" dome-type drivers, and magnets built into the cables to prevent tangling. LDAC is fully supported, as well as NFC for quick pairing.

One neat feature is the vibrating neckband for incoming calls. You can pre-order them at Amazon for $199, and Best Buy will eventually sell them as well. Despite the five colors in the product image, only three are available to buy right now - Red, Blue, and Gray.