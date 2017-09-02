After plenty of rumors that LG would be releasing a new tablet sometime soon, we caught our first glimpse of the LG GPad X2 8.0 Plus last month when T-Mobile posted a support page for the device ahead of schedule. It listed most of the main specs for the mid-ranger and even had a couple of images, giving us a good luck at the Plus Pack attachment. The tablet is now official, and you can get it from T-Mobile's site for $240.

Specs OS Android 7.0 Nougat Display 8” Full HD (WUXGA, 1920x1200) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon (unspecified SKU) 1.4 GHz Octa-Core Processor Storage 32GB (microSDXC expandable up to 2TB) Memory (unspecified) Battery 2,900mAh (Extra 4,400mAh in Plus Pack) Rear Camera 5MP with HDR, 4x digital zoom Front Camera 5MP with HDR Video Recording 1080p Connectivity 4G LTE, 802.11 a/ac/b/g/n/u Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 Dimensions 8.61"(H) x 5.00"(W) x 0.27"(D) Weight 290g Other Micro USB port, Plus Pack includes 4,400mAh battery, stereo speaker, full-size USB

The catchily named GPad X2 8.0 Plus has specs you'd expect from a mid-range tablet, and will ship with Android 7.0 Nougat. Also included is the Plus Pack, which is by far the most interesting thing on offer here. It's a box that attaches to the back of the tablet via magnetic pogo pins and increases the battery capacity to 6300mAh. The pack also adds stereo speakers and a full-size USB port, so it could be pretty useful when traveling.

There are 5MP cameras front and back, and while 32GB of storage may not be enough if you want to use the tablet as a media device, it is expandable up to 2TB with a MicroSDXC card. T-Mobile is asking $240 for the tablet, with a monthly installment option available, and a $25 SIM starter kit will be automatically added to your order so you can make use of LTE data. The LG GPad X2 8.0 Plus is available now.