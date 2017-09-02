Bluetooth speakers may be a little passé nowadays, what with everyone moving toward streaming and casting, but there's something to be said about the universal nature of the standard: no matter what audio you're playing on your devices, you can send it via Bluetooth to your speakers. There's also something to be said about the portability of such speakers, since they don't need to be bound to a WiFi connection to work.

The UE BOOM 2 is one of our favorites in this category. We like the way it sounds, its 15 hours battery life, its IPX7 rating for 30min water immersion at up to 1m, we also like that it can be paired to another BOOM 2 for more stereo-like sound, and the recent Alexa integration. What we don't like is the $200 price tag, but it's been dipping quite often lately and today is one fine day to grab one at just a teeny bit more than 50% off.

Best Buy has the BOOM 2 at $98.99, lower than it ever reached on Amazon, $101 off its normal price, and $1 less than the last deal we shared on the BOOM 2 (but that was at Verizon, so uhm, it came with baggage). The catch? There is one and it's that only the indigo color is down to $98.99 — the other colors are still at $129.99. But it's not a bad choice really and if you wanted to save a few bucks, you could do worse than this indigo and black look. Shipping is free and store pick-up might be possible too. If you're interested, the link is right below.