We weren't big fans of the Huawei Watch 2, especially considering how good the first-gen Huatch was, and its $299.99 price tag didn't help it out. But at a hair over $180, the Watch 2 Sport becomes a much more enticing purchase, as does the Classic at $286.75. These are both the lowest prices we've seen on Amazon.

The Watch 2 Sport's specs consist of a 1.2" 390p AMOLED display, a Snapdragon Wear 2100, 768MB of RAM, 4GB of storage, a 420mAh battery, and IP68 water resistance, as well as GPS, NFC, and an ambient light sensor. The Watch 2 Classic sports the same hardware, but in a more premium body.

As mentioned previously, both the $181.91 price for the Sport in Carbon Black and the $286.75 for the Classic are the best deals we've seen. The Concrete Gray Sport is also discounted, but it's $194.99 and has that weird speckled effect. You'll have to wait until September 9th for the Carbon Black Sport to be in stock, but the Concrete Gray Sport and Classic are both available now. Same-day shipping is even included with the Classic if you're a Prime member.