The Honor 8 is a great phone - it looks good, it's well-specced, and its software was greatly improved with the Nougat update. It's a bit confusing why it's dropped to such low prices, but hey, we're not going to complain. B&H currently has both 32GB and 64GB variants of the Honor 8 for just $249.99 and $299.99, respectively, which is $150 off the MSRP of both models.

Specs for the Honor 8 include a 5.2" 1080p IPS display, a Kirin 950, 4GB of RAM, 32GB or 64GB of internal storage with microSD expansion (if you're not using both SIM slots), a dual 12MP rear camera setup, an 8MP front-facing camera, and a 3000mAh battery. It's very well-rounded with good performance, good battery life, and a good design.

Want one? B&H has both the 32GB and 64GB models, each for $150 off. However, the black colors are for whatever reason more expensive at $269.99 for the 32GB model ($20 more than the white one) and $449.99 for the 64GB (not discounted at all). Shipping is free, and there's no tax charged unless you're in NY or NJ. Just know that you won't be able to check out until 8:45pm ET tonight, as B&H observes Shabbat. You can enter your email to get notified when checkout opens, though.