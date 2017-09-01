Google unveiled its Daydream View VR headset alongside the Pixel in October 2016. At $79, it was a good way to bring virtual reality to the masses, with its comfortable fit and included controller. At Verizon's current price of $39.99, a purchase is virtually (ha, see what I did there?) a no-brainer if you're in the market for a VR headset.

In case you've forgotten, the Daydream View is a VR headset with fabric construction, an included controller, and an adjustable strap. It's compatible with the Pixel phones, the Galaxy S8/S8+, Moto Z, Axon 7, ZenFone AR, and Mate 9 Pro. David thought that the Daydream was a solid product in his review, but found it a bit pricey at $79. $39.99 is a lot more palatable.

Want one? You'll probably have to hurry. Verizon runs these types of sales with absurdly low prices quite often, and the products usually sell out in the blink of an eye. The Snow color is out of stock, but Slate and Crimson (the two superior colors, in my opinion) are available for purchase. Shipping is free. Hit the source link below to grab one.