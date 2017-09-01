Article Contents
Hello, everyone, and welcome to September. I know that some of you are itching for the Labor Day weekend that's ahead, so how about an app sales post to keep you entertained while you wait? In addition to the list we're about to get into, I want to call attention to Nvidia's sale on SHIELD games for the holiday. There are some really great titles on awesome sales right now, so go check out this post if you want to know more.
Free
Apps
- Language Translation (Paid) $24.99 -> Free; 6 hours left
- Advanced Sport Training Calendar $2.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Gif Me! Camera Pro $1.49 -> Free; 1 day left
- Gym Mentor Pro $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Phone Battery for Android Wear $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- American Football Manager $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Multiplication Tables $1.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Film Production Budget $2.49 -> Free; 4 days left
- My Basketball Playbook $1.49 -> Free; 4 days left
- Wedding Budget Planner $2.49 -> Free; 4 days left
- DaycareDailies - Daily Sheet $2.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- NannyNotes - Child Daily Sheet $2.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- PowerAudio Pro Music Player $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Push Notification Tester $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Games
- klocki $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Game Studio Tycoon 3 $3.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- LASERBREAK 2 Pro $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- StoneBack | Prehistory | PRO $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Cubes $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- What to Do??-Naughty Version $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Battle Ships io War - Pro $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Forest Island Survival 3D Pro $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Raf Survival PE - PRO $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Dino Safari 2 Pro $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- Flip: Mind & Memory Game $1.49 -> Free; 7 days left
Icon packs & customization
- Africa 3D Pro Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 6 hours left
- Space Symphony 3D Pro LWP $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- City View Theme for KLWP $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Wild West 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Blacker : Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 3 days left
- Ksana Sweep Watch Face for Android Wear $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Flix Pixel - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Rebel Clock Widget $3.49 -> Free; 5 days left
- Aos Icon Pack - Sale $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Color Flow 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Hocus Pocus 3D $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Ore-O Themed HD Watch Face $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Shake It Up 3D: Seasons LWP $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Abstract Nature Live Wallpaper $1.49 -> Free; 7 days left
Sale
Apps
- Learning numbers is funny! $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 hours left
- Gym Book: training notebook $3.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- Astro Music Plus $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Background Sound Recorder $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Fraction Calculator Plus $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Speaking Alphabet (Russian) $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Wifi Analyzer Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- FBReader Premium – Book Reader $4.99 -> $3.29; 7 days left
- Password Manager SafeInCloud $4.99 -> $2.99; 7 days left
- Pupil Distance Measure | PD Meter $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
Games
- Jack's House - Games for kids! $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 hours left
- Human Resource Machine $4.99 -> $1.99; 3 days left
- Caterzillar $2.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- The Game of Life $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Forest 2 Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Lostkeeper $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Rube's Lab PRO Physics Puzzle $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Unlimited Golf $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- 6 takes! $1.59 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- 1942 Pacific Front Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Café International $3.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- PlayKey $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
- Frozen bridges (Pro) $399.99 -> $16.99; 2 days left (but... why?)
