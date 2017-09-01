Hello, everyone, and welcome to September. I know that some of you are itching for the Labor Day weekend that's ahead, so how about an app sales post to keep you entertained while you wait? In addition to the list we're about to get into, I want to call attention to Nvidia's sale on SHIELD games for the holiday. There are some really great titles on awesome sales right now, so go check out this post if you want to know more.

Free

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization

Sale

Apps

Games

¯\_(ツ)_/¯