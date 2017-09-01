In the market for an IP camera? Amazon's has a 'Deal of the Day' all day today for ANNKE's 1080p IP camera, which gives you 2-way audio, motion detection, and tilt/pan functionality, all for just $55.99. It's a great deal. You can pick one up at the manufacturer with our discount, too.

There are a lot of IP cameras out there, but ANNKE's I41CJ IP camera is easy to use. It's plug and play, with no complicated setup or configuration. It's feature-packed, too. You get automatic 6 led night vision, which can reach up to 32ft/10m. The 350-degree pan and 100-degree tilt give you almost total coverage, and it has both a mic and speaker for two-way audio. There are free apps for both your phone, tablet, and PC, so you always have access to what it sees, and there's even a smart motion-triggered alarm that can send you push notifications.

Spec-wise there's an onboard microSD card slot supporting up to 64GB of storage with intelligent timeline playback, networking over both 2.4GHz Wi-Fi or Ethernet. It uses h.264 compression for high-quality video. Of course, it doesn't help that it's sort of cute, too.

ANNKE is dedicated to becoming the trusted expert in video security, and with the complete and state-of-the-art product line they've developed, you can rest easy. Whether your goal is hardened home security, or even something as innocent as checking in on your pet while you're at work, ANNKE's products are there for you.

If you can't decide today, don't worry. We also have a code that can get you a discount directly via the manufacturer. To use it you'll need to order one here at ANNKE's site, and enter the code Annkei41cj at checkout, which will bring the price down to $55.