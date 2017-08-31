After a short beta period The Walking Dead: March to War is officially available on the Play Store. It is a free-to-play survival strategy game that features a beautiful design. While the game's art direction is visually superb, the gameplay is lacking thanks to its liberal use of the typical free-to-play mechanics we are all too accustomed to.

While it feels like yesterday that I did a hands-on with the beta release of this title, it was actually a month ago. If you are wondering if anything has changed since that initial first impression, it would appear that there are a few new things to look at.

First I would like to point out that the graphical settings have been changed for the better. Disruptor Beam states that they have been "significantly updated." I would imagine they mean the 3D backgrounds have been improved, as the 2D art already looked phenomenal on its own. Oh, and if you are worried about the graphics being too resource intensive, you can adjust them to your liking from the game's settings. This way you can enjoy The Walking Dead: March to War in its full beauty, or simply turn down the graphics in order to enjoy the best performance for your device.

The second change was made to how loading is handled. I have to say that The Walking Dead: March to War loading times have been greatly improved. Now the majority of screen transitions happen smoothly without any waiting.

Other than those quality of life improvements it would appear that the rest of the game has pretty much stayed the same. That means you can expect gameplay quite similar to Northway Games' Rebuild series. Essentially you recruit survivors, build up your base, and then journey out onto the map in order to collect supplies and maybe even fight with other players à la Game of War's battle system.

As I said before, The Walking Dead: March to War is a beautiful game, but it is held back by its smarmy free-to-play design. Every step of the way you will run into false walls that want you to pay to remove them. While the concept of the survival gameplay is intriguing, it's hard to get over the constant wait timers. Considering that this is something of a competitive game where you can conquer your neighbors on the map, the fact that you can purchase your way to easier and more powerful gameplay ruins any fun that could've been had by fighting with your skills instead of with your wallet.