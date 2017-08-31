At its IFA press conference, Sony announced several new devices and importantly, it also let us know which existing phones will be updated to Android Oreo 8.0. For the past few years, Sony has been one of the best (if not the absolute fastest) companies at updating its existing portfolio of devices to the new versions of Android, even keeping relatively old phones on top of the update cycle in relatively fast manner.

It continues to be the case with Oreo 8.0, as Sony has announced several devices from its catalogue will get the update at some point in the future. These are:

Xperia X

Xperia X Performance

Xperia XZ

Xperia X Compact

Xperia XZ Premium

Xperia XZs

Xperia XA1

Xperia XA1 Ultra

Xperia Touch

Xperia XA1 Plus.

See, Sony's portfolio is not confusing at all.