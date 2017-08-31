Here at IFA 2017 in Berlin, Sony has taken the opportunity to unveil its latest flagship devices. The Xperia XZ1 and its Compact sibling are here to replace the year-old XZ and X Compact, and they offer slightly updated designs with the latest Snapdragon 835 processors, plus they'll also among the first devices to ship with Android 8.0 Oreo. The mid-range 5.5" Xperia XA1 Plus was also introduced to fill the gaping hole between the 5" XA1 and 6" XA1 Ultra.

Xperia XZ1

This is to be Sony's main flagship device, and it's equipped with a top-of-the-line Snapdragon 835 chip and 4GB of RAM. It'll have Android Oreo out of the box, with very few customizations as with any Sony device. There's a manageable 5.2" FHD display, protected by Gorilla Glass 5, but the device will be noticeably bigger than similarly specced phones as Sony hasn't yet caught onto the minimal bezel trend.

Design-wise it's no great departure from previous Sony phones, with the curved sides and flat bottom/top at least clearly distinguishing the device as an Xperia. If you liked past entries, there's no reason you won't like this. It'll be available in 3 imaginatively named colors (Moonlit Blue, Warm Silver, Venus Pink) and Black.

Specs OS Android 8.0 Oreo Display 5.2" FHD HDR with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 RAM 4GB Storage 64GB, microSDXC support (up to 256GB) Rear Camera 19MP Motion Eye, f/2.0, 8x digital zoom, predictive capture Front Camera 13MP, Steady Shot stabilization Video Recording 4K, 960 fps super slow motion video Battery 2700 mAh, Qualcomm Quick Charge™ 3.0, Qnovo Adaptive Charging Networks GSM GPRS/EDGE (2G), UMTS HSPA+ (3G), LTE (4G) Cat16 with Gigabit-class speeds Dimensions 156 x 77 x 7.9mm Weight 155g Other IP65/68 water and dust resistance rating, USB-C, Dual SIM, High-Resolution Audio (LPCM, FLAC, ALAC, DSD)



Xperia XZ1 Compact

A smaller version of the XZ1, the Compact has a a 4.6" HD display with mostly the same internals and also ships with Android 8.0 Oreo. It has the same Snapdragon 835 and 4Gb of RAM, but it only has 32GB of storage and a smaller 2,700mAh battery. The rear camera is the same as its bigger sibling, but the front sensor drops down to 8MP. There are also 4 colours, although slightly different: Horizon Blue, Twighlight Pink, White Silver, and Black.

Specs OS Android 8.0 Oreo Display 4.6" HD with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 RAM 4GB Storage 32GB, microSDXC support (up to 256GB) Rear Camera 19MP Motion Eye, f/2.0, 8x digital zoom, predictive capture Front Camera 8MP, Steady Shot stabilization Video Recording 4K, 960 fps super slow motion video Battery 2700 mAh, Qualcomm Quick Charge™ 3.0, Qnovo Adaptive Charging Networks GSM GPRS/EDGE (2G), UMTS HSPA+ (3G), LTE (4G) Cat15 with up to 800Mbps download speed Dimensions 65mm x 129mm x 9.3mm Weight 143g Other IP65/68 water and dust resistance rating, USB-C, High-Resolution Audio (LPCM, FLAC, ALAC, DSD)



Xperia XA1 Plus

Sony's latest mid-range model is the XA1 Plus, essentially a larger XA1 with a 5.5" FHD display. It will ship with an unspecified version of Nougat and a MediaTek helio processor. Colors are a little simpler here, with just gold, silver, or black.

Specs OS Android Nougat Display 5.5" full HD 1080p with Corning Gorilla Glass Processor MediaTek helio P20 Octa Core 64bit (Quad Core 2.3GHz + Quad Core 1.6GHz) RAM 3GB / 4GB Storage 32GB / 64GB eMMC , microSDXC support (up to 256GB) Rear Camera 23MP, f/2.0, Steady Shot stabilization Front Camera 8MP, Steady Shot stabilization Battery 3430 mAh, Quick Charging (MediaTek Pump Express Plus 2.0), Qnovo Adaptive Charging Networks GSM GPRS/EDGE (2G), UMTS HSPA+ (3G), LTE (4G) Cat15 with up to 800Mbps download speed Dimensions 155 x 75 x 8.7mm Weight 190g Other Dual SIM, USB-C



All three phones should go on sale next month, but pricing and regional availablily isn't yet known. We'll update this post when we have more information.