Sony Electronics Adds Three New Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones to the 1000X Family

by Communications 08/31/2017, in Portable Audio

New models bring Sony industry leading noise cancelling technology[1] to truly wireless style and behind-the-neck style headphones, with the world’s first Atmospheric Pressure Optimizing[2] and Adaptive Sound Control.[3]

San Diego, August 31, 2017 – Sony Electronics announced today three wireless headphones with industry leading noise cancellation technology.1 These new additions to the 1000X family enable listeners to escape the noise and focus on the music they want to hear with the headphone style of their choice. The truly wireless style WF-1000X is completely free of wires and fits snugly in-ear while incorporating Sony’s industry leading noise cancelling technology – a first for Sony. The WI-1000X is designed for commuters and others that prefer the behind-the-neck style for listening to music while on the go. And the new WH-1000XM2 is an enhanced version of the popular around-ear style with more options to tailor the sound to your environment.

“We are very proud of our new lineup of flagship premium noise cancelling headphones,” said Dunja LaRosa, Director, and Head of Mobile Audio at Sony Electronics. “These new models provide listeners with industry-leading noise-canceling technology in the headphone style they prefer, enabling everyone to escape the noise and fully immerse themselves in their music.”

The new Sony | Headphones Connect app, available on all three models, allows users to easily control their headphones through their smartphone.[4] With the world’s first Adaptive Sound Control via the Sony | Headphones Connect app, the headphones will adapt to the listener’s surroundings whether on a bus, train, or sitting quietly at home. This smart listening experience is enabled by the SENSE ENGINE™[5]. Also you can customize to your preferences with the Sony | Headphones Connect app.

Go Truly Wireless with the WF-1000X

The innovative and minimal design of the WF-1000X truly wireless earbuds provides a comfortable way to tune in to the music and tune out the noise with Sony’s industry leading noise cancelling technology. Taken out of the case, the WF-1000X earbuds automatically power on and connect to the most recent device while the equalizer enables users to set the sound to their personal preference[6]. The 6mm driver provides dynamic sound even with its miniscule size and charging is easy with a sleekly designed case that enables users on the go to enjoy up to 9 hours of music.[7]

WI-1000X for the Sophisticated Commuter

The stylish behind-the-neck style wireless noise cancelling WI-1000X are the perfect companion for the commuter who wants to add some sophistication and efficiency to their daily commute with up to 14 hours of battery life with noise cancelling via wired audio connection or up to 10 hours on battery.5 The world’s first Atmospheric Pressure Optimizing further optimizes noise cancelling performance to enjoy in-flight entertainment on long business trips. The WI-1000X’s intuitive design includes zip style cable management and vibration alerts for incoming calls. A hybrid driver unit with BA and 9mm dynamic driver delivers premium sound quality along with a multitude of other sound features such as High Resolution Audio, LDAC, DSEE HX and S-Master HX.

Upgrade to the WH-1000XM2

The WH-1000XM2 benefits from all the award winning features of the MDR-1000X including industry leading noise cancellation technology, support for Hi-Res Audio, Ambient Sound mode, Personal Noise Cancelling Optimizer, and the Quick Attention Mode to provide a premium listening experience. The WH-1000XM2 adds compatibility with Sony | Headphones Connect app for Noise Cancelling performance upgraded with the world’s first Atmospheric Pressure Optimizing, Ambient Sound Control, an Equalizer, Surround and Sound Position control.[8] Enhanced to be capable of up to 30 hours of battery life or up to 40 hours of battery life with noise cancelling via wired audio connection, the 1000XM2 can be used on the longest of international flights or just the morning commute to work. And when a recharge is needed in a hurry, the Quick Charge function can add up to 70 mins of battery life in just 10 minutes.

Available in September 2017 at Sony authorized dealers nationwide.

Pricing:

WF-1000X Truly Wireless style headphones $199.99 MSRP

WI-1000X Behind-the-neck style $299.99 MSRP

WH-1000XM2 Headband style $349.99 MSRP

[1] As of August 31st 2017. Ambient noise reduction according to research by Sony Corp., measured using JEITA-compliant guidelines, for the headband, behind-the-neck, and truly wireless style of wireless noise cancelling headphones market. [2] As of August 31st 2017, according to research by Sony Corporation. Available on WH-1000XM2 and WI-1000X only. [3] As of August 31st 2017, according to research by Sony Corporation. [4] Android 4.4 or later. iOS 9.0 or later and compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. Requires download of Sony | Headphones Connect app for iPhone from the App Store or for Android from Google Play. Subject to app terms and conditions. [5] SENSE ENGINE is an integrated technology of Sony’s unique audio signal processing and analyzing techniques. This technology provides an individualized experience for every single sound, including music and ambient sound, tailored to each user’s preferences. SENSE ENGINE is a trademark of Sony Corporation. [6] Available through the Sony | Headphones Connect app via a firmware update in October 2017. [7] Actual performance varies based on settings, environmental conditions, and usage. Three hours of battery life per charge. The carry case can recharge the WF-1000X twice. [8] These functions are controlled by Sony | Headphones Connect app.