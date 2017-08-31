SAN DIEGO

Aug. 31, 2017

/PRNewswire/ --Sony Electronics announced pricing and availability details today on its newest lineup of high-powered wireless speakers: the GTK-XB60/XB90 and High Power Audio System MUTEKI MHC-V90W will be available for sale this fall at authorized dealers nationwide.

"Sony's newest lineup of wireless and portable speaker and shelf system line is proof of our continuing commitment to deliver the ultimate sound and engagement experience with maximized bass production and excellent sound reproduction," said Dunja LaRosa, Director, and Head of Mobile Audio at Sony Electronics. "The speaker line also provides the ultimate party experience by incorporating lighting effects and party-chain Bluetooth® speaker connectivity, providing listeners with the full party experience."

The GTK-XB60/XB90 Series

The GTK-XB60/XB90 series delivers EXTRA BASS Sound that reproduces the deep bass sound found in night clubs, concert halls and the leading music festivals. New to the XB series of wireless speakers, the GTK-XB60 and XB90 are now the largest both in terms of loudness and size – while still wireless and easily portable. Features include the ideal lighting display for parties with the multi-color line light, speaker lights1 and strobe light which synchronize with the beat of the music to provide a truly immersive experience. The XB90 adds the Infinity-Mirror light. With the Sony | Music Center and Fiestable mobile apps1, the XB60/XB90 feature Wireless Party-Chain linking via Bluetooth® technology that synchronizes up to 10 compatible speakers for an all-encompassing and engaging environment. The GTK-XB60 and XB90 connect wirelessly with the SRS-XB40/30/20.

The GTK-XB60 features two tweeters (5cm) and two woofers (13cm), and comes in two color variations: black, blue. The GTK- XB90 features three tweeters (6cm) and two woofers (18cm) and comes in black. Both models include a microphone input and provide up to five hours of battery life in stamina mode. Maximum estimated battery life for the GTK-XB60 (with lights off and volume set to 17) is up to 14 hours, Maximum estimated battery life for the GTK-XB90 (with lights off and volume set to 16) is up to 16 hours.

The MHC-V90W

The MHC-V90W delivers high sound pressure, which provides a wider sound service area and longer distance to fill the party environment with music. The MHC-V90W features party speaker lighting effects, all which synchronizes with the beat of the music to provide a truly immersive experience. The MHC-V90W has Chromecast built-in and works with the Google Assistant2 to provide ease of use and a user friendly interface with DJ control and sampler. With the Sony | Music Center and Fiestable mobile apps, the MHC-V90W can wirelessly synchronize up to 10 compatible speakers over Wi-Fi for an all-encompassing and engaging party chain speaker experience. The MHC-V90W connects wirelessly with the MHC-V77W.

The MHC-V90W stands 5.6 feet tall and features four tweeters, four mid-range speakers and two woofers. It has built-in casters to ease transport and positioning, and features a Spread Sound Generator (an open back-type cabinet), which supports the spread and distance of music. To increase the range and spread of sound, the front facing mid-range Angled Speakers and tweeters are angled outward 20 degrees, and each speaker encompasses a horn style to maximize the reproduction of sound across the room or venue.

Sony Wireless Speaker/High-Powered Audio Models and Prices

GTK-XB60, $349.99 MSRP

MSRP GTK- XB90, $449.99 MSRP

MSRP MHC-V90W, $1,299 MSRP

The GTK-XB60/XB90 class are available today at Sony authorized dealers nationwide; the MHC-V90W will be available this October. For more information please see here.

