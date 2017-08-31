The good news keeps piling up for owner of Sony's latest badass-est flagship, the Xperia XZ Premium. Not only did they discover it's one of Sony's most durable phones to date, but they can also benefit from better AOSP ROM development on it thanks to the Open Devices program, and now they'll also be able to watch Netflix content in HDR on its beautiful display.

The Xperia XZ Premium was just added to the very short list of Android phones that support "HDR" streaming on Netflix. If you're wondering, that list contains the LG G6 and... nothing else yet. (There's the Chromecast Ultra and NVIDIA Shield and Shield Pro, but those don't count as phones.) By "HDR", Netflix means UltraHD Premium, one standard of HDR. The other HDR standard is Dolby Vision and that's the one Netflix supports on the G6. Confusing? I know. (It gets worse: previously Netflix said it supported both Dolby Vision and regular HDR ie UltraHD Premium on the G6, but now it's removed the latter for some reason.)

All acronyms aside, if you own a Sony Xperia XZ Premium and you want to watch those beautiful movies and shows in high resolution and with the best color gamut possible and the brightest brights and darkest darks, then you will need to be on the latest device firmware, you have to get the most expensive 4 Screen premium Netflix subscription and a connection speed faster than 25mbps. You'll also have to change your Netflix' video quality streaming settings to "high." I don't think an app update is necessary, but it doesn't hurt to be on the latest.