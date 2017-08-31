Nest Labs, the home automation company behind the well-known smart thermostat, smoke detector, and other smart products, has just sent out press invitations to a "big announcement" on September 20 in San Francisco. This comes after just having announced the Thermostat E earlier today, which boasts a lower price tag and cleaner design.
It isn't clear what Nest plans to reveal at its press conference — the invitation mentions popcorn and a couch, so maybe some sort of a TV remote or perhaps even a smart microwave? On the other hand, there's really no reason to assume that the invitation is even supposed to allude to anything, so your guess is as good as mine.
