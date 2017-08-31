https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qJBdN4sOlYA

After plenty of leaks, Motorola has finally announced the resurrection of the Moto X, which should be a happy day for those who have fond memories of the last device in the series back in 2015. However, under Lenovo's stewardship things are a little bit different. Well, maybe a lot different. The Moto X4, announced here at IFA 2017 in Berlin, is a distinctly mid-range device and there's very little (if any) of the DNA that made the Moto X of old so special.

Specs OS Android 7.1 Display 5.2-inch IPS LCD, 1920x1080 (424 ppi) with

Corning Gorilla Glass 3 CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 with 2.2 GHz Octa-core CPU and 650 MHz and Adreno 508 GPU Memory 3GB or 4GB (region dependent) Storage 32GB or 64GB (region dependent), expandable with microSD up to 2TB Battery 3000mAh Main rear camera 12MP, f/2.0, Dual Autofocus 2160p30, 1080p60 video Second rear camera 8MP, f/2.2, 120-degree wide-angle lens Front Camera 16MP, f/2.0, selfie flash Video Recording 2160p 30fps, 1080p 60fps Dimensions 148.35 x 73.4 x 7.99mm Weight 163 g NFC Yes (all regions) Headphone Jack Yes Other USB-C, 15W Turbo Charging, IP68 water and dust resistance rating, front fingerprint sensor

There are a few things to be optimistic about. The first is the price; it's confirmed as €399 in Europe, and while we don't yet have a figure for the US or the rest of the world we would hope that the dollar amount will be around same. It has a headphone jack, and that will please plenty of people, too. For a mid-range device, the other specs are fairly predictable. There's a 5.2" LCD display, 3 or 4GB of RAM with 32 or 64GB of storage, both depending on the region.

The Moto X4 will be available first in Europe in September, and later this fall in other territories. There will be two color options, Sterling Blue and Super Black. Ryan spent some time with a preproduction model earlier today, and you can see some of the photos he took below.