Robots are cool and, when designed and executed properly, robots can be quite endearing and awesome. But at $2800 a pop with very little added benefits, this one is definitely straddling the line to absurd territory.
Announced at IFA by QIHAN Technology (apparently a company specialized in AI and robotics), the Sanbot Nano is a 2.7 feet tall (848mm) robot that tries hard to look like a little kid. It has rotating head and arms, and is decked with sensors (IR, PIR, obstacle detection, touch sensor), 7 microphones, 250 lights, 2 tweeters and a subwoofer, a 3D camera, and a 10.1" touchscreen display. It runs a proprietary version of Android, ROS1.1, with an open SDK that devs can write apps for, and most importantly, it has Alexa built in. And that's about it.
Beside running apps and Alexa, offering video calls, and being controllable from afar, QIHAN says the Sanbot Nano integrates with smart devices, but the only radio available - beside WiFi - is Zigbee. That leaves all the Bluetooth and Z-Wave devices completely unaccounted for. You'd definitely be better served by purchasing a standalone Echo, a SmartThings Hub, and a 10" tablet for video calls. You'd lose on the mobile camera that you can ask to move and look everywhere, but you'd save about $2000 from the $2800 retail price.
But that wouldn't be taking into consideration the companionship aspect of the Sanbot Nano. I present to you Exhibit A:
And Exhibit B:
I mean, QIHAN says, "With splendid hands-free, entertaining and communicating functions, Sanbot Nano will be your next family intimate." So can you really put a price on new family intimates?
Press Release
Introducing Sanbot Nano, an AI Robot for the Home
New Robot Features Amazon’s Alexa Voice Service and Smart Home Control
BERLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today at IFA 2017, QIHAN Technology Company (QIHAN) introduced Sanbot Nano, a home assistant robot equipped with Amazon’s Alexa Voice Service. Building on QIHAN’s success in delivering “robotics-as-a-service” solutions, the intelligent, cloud-enabled robot features voice capabilities via Alexa, smart home control and remote monitoring capabilities, delivering centralized management and security to households around the world. Sanbot Nano currently supports English and German languages and will available for purchase starting in October for $2,800.
“The world is captivated by the emergence of robotic developments and we’re constantly challenging ourselves to making the most amazing robot experiences possible,” said Ryan Wu, CMO, QIHAN. “With Sanbot Elf’s breakthrough growth in the retail, hospitality, public service and government industries, we are excited to introduce a robot for the home. Sanbot Nano’s customized capabilities will make every family feel like they have a personal assistant.”
Sanbot Nano stands at 2.7 feet tall and is equipped with over 50 sensors to avoid objects in its way, recognize voices and know when someone enters the room. Sanbot Nano is also equipped with advanced features for the home, including:
- Voice Capabilities: Through Amazon’s Alexa Voice Service, Sanbot Nano can order pizza, request a car, track fitness stats, control the TV, play music from today’s leading streaming providers and more.
- Smart Home Control: Sanbot Nano pairs with smart home devices from the world’s most popular connected home brands, enabling families to control lights, thermostats and home appliances.
- Remote Monitoring: QIHAN’s mobile Q-Link App allows families to live-stream video and control Sanbot Nano from anywhere in the world.
In addition to Sanbot Nano’s new voice capabilities and smart home control features, the new mini robot inherits many popular features from QIHAN’s Sanbot Elf including the Android SDK, Sanbot App Store and automatic charging.
Sanbot Nano demos will be available during IFA 2017, located at the Messe Center - Berlin ExpoCenter City, Hall 7.1A, Booth: 101.
For more information about QIHAN’s Sanbot Nano, please visit: http://en.sanbot.com/nano.html.
About QIHAN Technology Co. Ltd.
Headquartered in Shenzhen, China and founded in 2006, QIHAN Technology Co. Ltd. is a company focused on innovations in robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), and data analysis. Its proprietary solutions, QIHAN Cloud, Sanbot, and Q-Link, utilize next-generation robotics and artificial intelligent (AI) technologies to help improve the lives of its customers.
