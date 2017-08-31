Robots are cool and, when designed and executed properly, robots can be quite endearing and awesome. But at $2800 a pop with very little added benefits, this one is definitely straddling the line to absurd territory.

Announced at IFA by QIHAN Technology (apparently a company specialized in AI and robotics), the Sanbot Nano is a 2.7 feet tall (848mm) robot that tries hard to look like a little kid. It has rotating head and arms, and is decked with sensors (IR, PIR, obstacle detection, touch sensor), 7 microphones, 250 lights, 2 tweeters and a subwoofer, a 3D camera, and a 10.1" touchscreen display. It runs a proprietary version of Android, ROS1.1, with an open SDK that devs can write apps for, and most importantly, it has Alexa built in. And that's about it.

Beside running apps and Alexa, offering video calls, and being controllable from afar, QIHAN says the Sanbot Nano integrates with smart devices, but the only radio available - beside WiFi - is Zigbee. That leaves all the Bluetooth and Z-Wave devices completely unaccounted for. You'd definitely be better served by purchasing a standalone Echo, a SmartThings Hub, and a 10" tablet for video calls. You'd lose on the mobile camera that you can ask to move and look everywhere, but you'd save about $2000 from the $2800 retail price.

But that wouldn't be taking into consideration the companionship aspect of the Sanbot Nano. I present to you Exhibit A:

And Exhibit B:

I mean, QIHAN says, "With splendid hands-free, entertaining and communicating functions, Sanbot Nano will be your next family intimate." So can you really put a price on new family intimates?