OLATHE, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced the vívoactive 3, a GPS smartwatch that introduces Garmin PayTM, a contactless payment solution that lets users make secure payments from the watch, no phone or wallet required1. With ElevateTM wrist-based heart rate2 and over 15 built-in indoor and outdoor sports apps, the vívoactive 3 is packed with features to keep up with a varied active lifestyle. Multiple passions? Not a problem. Cardio class on Tuesday and yoga on Wednesday? This smartwatch can handle it. And with thousands of watch faces, widgets, data fields and apps available to download for free from the Garmin Connect IQTM store, users can customize the vívoactive 3, making it the perfect accessory for playing and paying. The vívoactive 3 is one of the many new wearables from Garmin being launched in conjunction with IFA in Berlin, Germany, September 1-6.

“Anyone who is out and about being active can relate to the struggle of where to stash a credit card or cash, and has had to forgo a post-workout snack or coffee as a result,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of worldwide sales. “We’re solving that dilemma with Garmin Pay, an exciting feature on the new vívoactive 3. Use it pretty much wherever contactless payments are accepted, and give yourself one less thing to remember when you’re leaving the house.”

Garmin Pay, enabled by FitPayTM, supports Visa and Mastercard debit and credit cards from major issuing banks, with more being added every day. Adding these cards into their Garmin Pay wallet gives users the same rewards and benefits of the physical cards, with the convenience of having them right on the wrist.

Smart, sturdy and stylish, the vívoactive 3 features stainless steel metal details and an always-on high-resolution Garmin ChromaTM display for great readability in all lighting conditions. The vívoactive 3 also introduces Side SwipeTM, a control which makes for quick scrolling and swift navigation of menus, widgets and stats. And because some users will prefer to scroll with their thumb and others with their index fingers, the vívoactive 3 features an ambidextrous design, allowing it to be worn in whichever orientation is most comfortable. Like all of Garmin’s wearables, the vívoactive 3 is safe for swimming and showering3 and has a battery life of up to 7 days in smartwatch mode and 13 hours in GPS mode4.

With Elevate wrist-based heart rate, users can access fitness monitoring features including VO2 max and fitness age which provide valuable data to monitor changes in fitness level. All-day stress tracking is also available on the vívoactive 3 by monitoring HRV (heart rate variability) data. The ability to view both current stress levels at the wrist and a longer timetable of stress on Garmin Connect allows customers to identify patterns and consider making lifestyle changes to avoid or better cope with stress-inducing situations. A Four-Fold Breath relaxation timer further helps users balance stress and rest.

With thousands of watch faces, widgets, data fields and apps available to download for free from the Garmin Connect IQ store, users can customize their device, making it go from being a smartwatch to something way more personalized. Keep tabs on when Uber is arriving, turn on the lights at home with the SmartThings app, and even use the AccuWeather MinuteCast app to find out when the rain is going to start.

The vívoactive 3 is designed with an on-the-go lifestyle in mind. With more than 15 built-in sports apps including new profiles for cardio, yoga, elliptical and stair stepper, the vívoactive 3 takes customers from the gym to the slopes and everywhere in between. With the new strength training activity, users can stay focused on their form and let the vívoactive 3 do the rep counting. Strength training keeps track of reps, sets and even rest times, during free weight and bodyweight exercises. Bored of the same old workout routines? With vívoactive 3, users can mix it up by creating customized running, cycling, cardio and strength workouts on Garmin Connect and downloading them straight to their device.

Stay connected on the move with smart notification vibration alerts delivered right to the wrist. When paired with a compatible smartphone5, users can receive and even respond6 to text messages and see social media updates, app alerts, calls, emails and more. The vívoactive 3 can also be used to control music on a smartphone, send an alert to locate a misplaced smartphone and control a Garmin VIRB® camera (sold separately). The vívoactive 3 includes LiveTrack5, a feature that provides loved ones with peace of mind during outdoor workouts by tracking activity and location in real time. Those individuals receive invitations via email, Facebook or Twitter with a link to a webpage that includes the position of the connected vívoactive 3 device.

Throughout the day, the vívoactive 3 automatically syncs with the Garmin Connect mobile app to save stats for easy access later. In Garmin Connect, a free online community, users can see their workouts, strength training activities, stress levels and sleep patterns displayed on detailed graphs. View outdoor workouts on detailed maps, compete in weekly challenges and connect with other fitness enthusiasts, right from a compatible smartphone or desktop computer.

The vívoactive 3 comes in three colors – black/stainless and white/stainless (with a suggested retail price of $299.99) and black/slate ($329.99) and is available for purchase at Best Buy and Bestbuy.com. Users also have the option to switch up their style with compatible accessory bands (sold separately). To see what the vívoactive 3 has to offer, check out this feature benefit video. To learn more, visit Garmin.com/vivo.

1 View supported country, payment network and issuing bank information at Garmin.com/garmin-pay

2 See Garmin.com/ataccuracy

3 See Garmin.com/waterrating

4 Under typical use; battery life may vary depending on selected performance mode and usage

5 When paired with a compatible smartphone; see Garmin.com/ble

6 Responding capability available for Android™ customers only

