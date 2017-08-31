Article Contents
Just a few days ago, Fitbit announced its first true smartwatch, alongside Bluetooth earbuds and a smart scale. But if you prefer Garmin's products, you'll be happy to know that the company just unveiled three new wearables, and a payment platform called Garmin Pay.
Garmin Vívoactive 3
The Vívoactive 3 is Garmin's third-generation GPS-capable smartwatch. You can download apps and watch faces from the Connect IQ store, track various fitness activities (running/biking/yoga/etc), see notifications from a connected phone, create custom workouts, and more. It also includes stress tracking, so you can pinpoint the exact moment you realized your keys at home.
But the main new feature is Garmin Pay, the company's new NFC payment platform. As you might expect, support is limited at the moment; only (most) Visa and Mastercard debit/credit cards work right now. Fitbit is already ahead in this department, with additional support for Amex cards. But both Fitbit and Garmin have a lot of catching up to do, considering how many banks and cards Android Pay and Apple Pay already work with.
The Vívoactive 3 will cost anywhere from $299 to $229, and you can find more info (and links to buy it) here. It's available in Stainless Steel Black, Slate Black, and Stainless Steel White.
Garmin Vívosport
Next up is the Garmin Vívosport, a more basic fitness tracker. It can read your heart rate, track runs/bikes/walks with GPS, and monitor stress levels. The always-on screen can also show notifications from your phone. The Vívosport does not include Garmin Pay, in case you were wondering.
The Vívosport will set you back $199, and comes in three colors - Black Slate, Black Fuchsia, and Black/Lime. You can find more information about the wearable here.
Garmin Vívomove HR
'Hybrid smartwatches' can be hit or miss, but Garmin is taking a shot at them with the Vívomove HR. If you're not familiar with the term, Hybrid smartwatches are usually analog-based mechanical watches with limited smartwatch functionality, like heart rate monitoring or a basic notification light.
The Vívomove HR looks like a normal mechanical watch, but can display information like heart rate and notifications on the bottom of the watchface. The execution looks very well done, if the real product ends up being accurate to the renders.
The Vívomove HR costs anywhere from $199 to $299, with four models - Black with Silcone band, Rose Gold with Silicone band, Silver with Brown leather band, and Gold with Brown leather band. You can find more information here.
Now that both Fitbit and Garmin have NFC-compatible smartwatches, which one are you more interested in (if you care about smartwatches)? Let us know in the comments, or tell us if you plan on buying any of Garmin's new stuff.
Press Release
PURCHASE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Mastercard announced that it is adding payment capabilities to the newly launched Garmin® vívoactive® 3 to provide active customers a watch that frees them from having to carry their phone or wallet around. Mastercard will be enabling fitness enthusiasts to make contactless payments and pay by simply tapping their device at a contactless terminal at nearly 6.6 million merchant locations globally.
Don’t be slowed by your wallet. Mastercard enables Garmin users to run & shop at pace news.mstr.cd/2esac5R
How It Works:
- Garmin users will enter payment information in the Garmin Connect™ Mobile app (available in Apple and Android app stores) by scanning a card or manually entering their information.
- Once the cardholders details are validated and app has synced with the smartwatch, the card is available for use.
- The user can quickly launch their wallet from the controls menu and tap at a contactless terminal whenever they wish to make a payment.
“Technology is enabling fitness companies to provide athletes with the most comprehensive performance trackers we have seen in our time,” said Kiki Del Valle, senior vice president, Commerce for Every Device, Mastercard. “Adding payment capability to these devices is a natural next step to make training and fitness experiences more relevant, personal, and convenient.”
Bringing secure payment functionality to the Garmin vívoactive® 3 is the latest initiative within the Mastercard Commerce for Every Device program that is designed to provide consumers a safe and secure way to pay from any device of their choice. Simplicity and security are at the core of the Garmin Pay capability. By using Mastercard’s industry-leading token service, the 16-digit card number found on the front or back of a payment card is replaced by a unique alternate number or “token.” The token number is not only different from the card number but is also, on its own, useless, when trying to perform a transaction via a different device – making each transaction secure.
“We want to be true training partners and support the active lifestyles of our users,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of worldwide sales. “With Mastercard technology, our users no longer need to be tethered to their physical wallets and can pay for things in a safe, simple, and secure way. This partnership enables us to empower our consumers to use the device that is most convenient to them, with a high level of security.”
Press Release
OLATHE, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced the vívomoveTM HR, a hybrid smartwatch with activity tracking, ElevateTM wrist-based heart rate1, smart notifications and a touchscreen display. Precision hands show the time and dynamically move out of the way for easy viewing of messages, heart rate and more. A master of subtlety, the smart display only appears when the user turns their wrist. Style-obsessed, rejoice: The vívomove HR combines the latest and greatest Garmin connectivity, fitness and wellness monitoring features with an elegant, classic design. The vívomove HR is one of the many new wearables from Garmin being launched in conjunction with IFA in Berlin, Germany, September 1-6.
“When we first introduced the vívomove last year, it was geared towards customers who wanted a beautiful timepiece first and activity tracking functions second”
“When we first introduced the vívomove last year, it was geared towards customers who wanted a beautiful timepiece first and activity tracking functions second,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of worldwide sales. “With the new vívomove HR, not only is the design as elegant as ever, the wearable technology is cutting edge. We’re the first on the market to offer a hybrid smartwatch with both wrist-based heart rate and a digital touchscreen display. And you get all of that without losing the classic, timeless look of an analog watch.”
With its simple yet sophisticated design, the vívomove HR is versatile enough to be worn with jeans, a suit and everything in between and is available in two versions: the sleek vívomove HR Sport and the more upscale vívomove HR Premium with leather straps and full steel body. With leather and silicone strap options and a choice of fashionable case finishes including black, rose gold-tone, stainless steel and gold-tone, the vívomove HR fits a variety of personal styles. It’s swim and shower safe2 and has a battery life3 of up to 5 days in smart mode and up to 2 weeks in watch mode.
Stay connected throughout the day with vibration alerts for emails, texts, calls, app alerts, social media updates and more from a compatible smartphone4. Users will also benefit from the ability to control music on their smartphone from the vívomove HR and send an alert to locate a misplaced smartphone.
The vívomove HR features helpful fitness monitoring tools including VO2 max and fitness age which provide users with valuable data to monitor changes in their fitness level. Increased activity – like taking the stairs instead of the elevator – will improve these numbers over time. Rough day at the office? The all-day stress tracking feature not only displays current stress levels by measuring HRV (heart rate variability), it also offers a Four-Fold Breath relaxation timer to promote on the spot stress relief. Customers can view a longer timeline of stress levels on Garmin ConnectTM providing them with the opportunity to identify patterns and make lifestyle changes to avoid or better cope with stress-inducing situations.
Throughout the day, the vívomove HR automatically syncs with the Garmin Connect mobile app to save stats for easy access later. In Garmin Connect, a free online community, users can see data like workouts, strength training activities, stress levels and sleep patterns displayed on detailed graphs right from a compatible smartphone or desktop computer.
Perfect for customers who enjoy a variety of activities, the vívomove comes preloaded with profiles for walking, running, cardio and strength training. And thanks to Garmin Move IQTM, users can set up the device to automatically start and stop a timed walk or run activity. The vívomove HR also counts steps, intensity minutes, sleep, stairs climbed and more, and reminds users when they have been still for too long.
The vívomove HR has a suggested retail price of $199.99 for the Sport version and $299.99 for the Premium version. To see what the vívomove HR has to offer, check out this feature benefit video. To learn more, visit Garmin.com/vivo.
The ever-expanding Garmin fitness segment develops technologies to enhance and promote healthy and active lifestyles. Whether users are runners, cyclists, swimmers, multi-sport athletes, or simply looking to stay active throughout the day, there is a Garmin product that can help them reach their health and fitness goals.
For decades, Garmin has pioneered new GPS navigation and wireless devices and applications that are designed for people who live an active lifestyle. Garmin serves five primary business units, including automotive, aviation, fitness, marine, and outdoor recreation. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, contact the Media Relations department at 913-397-8200, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin, twitter.com/garmin, or youtube.com/garmin.
Press Release
OLATHE, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced the vívoactive 3, a GPS smartwatch that introduces Garmin PayTM, a contactless payment solution that lets users make secure payments from the watch, no phone or wallet required1. With ElevateTM wrist-based heart rate2 and over 15 built-in indoor and outdoor sports apps, the vívoactive 3 is packed with features to keep up with a varied active lifestyle. Multiple passions? Not a problem. Cardio class on Tuesday and yoga on Wednesday? This smartwatch can handle it. And with thousands of watch faces, widgets, data fields and apps available to download for free from the Garmin Connect IQTM store, users can customize the vívoactive 3, making it the perfect accessory for playing and paying. The vívoactive 3 is one of the many new wearables from Garmin being launched in conjunction with IFA in Berlin, Germany, September 1-6.
“Anyone who is out and about being active can relate to the struggle of where to stash a credit card or cash, and has had to forgo a post-workout snack or coffee as a result”
“Anyone who is out and about being active can relate to the struggle of where to stash a credit card or cash, and has had to forgo a post-workout snack or coffee as a result,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of worldwide sales. “We’re solving that dilemma with Garmin Pay, an exciting feature on the new vívoactive 3. Use it pretty much wherever contactless payments are accepted, and give yourself one less thing to remember when you’re leaving the house.”
Garmin Pay, enabled by FitPayTM, supports Visa and Mastercard debit and credit cards from major issuing banks, with more being added every day. Adding these cards into their Garmin Pay wallet gives users the same rewards and benefits of the physical cards, with the convenience of having them right on the wrist.
Smart, sturdy and stylish, the vívoactive 3 features stainless steel metal details and an always-on high-resolution Garmin ChromaTM display for great readability in all lighting conditions. The vívoactive 3 also introduces Side SwipeTM, a control which makes for quick scrolling and swift navigation of menus, widgets and stats. And because some users will prefer to scroll with their thumb and others with their index fingers, the vívoactive 3 features an ambidextrous design, allowing it to be worn in whichever orientation is most comfortable. Like all of Garmin’s wearables, the vívoactive 3 is safe for swimming and showering3 and has a battery life of up to 7 days in smartwatch mode and 13 hours in GPS mode4.
With Elevate wrist-based heart rate, users can access fitness monitoring features including VO2 max and fitness age which provide valuable data to monitor changes in fitness level. All-day stress tracking is also available on the vívoactive 3 by monitoring HRV (heart rate variability) data. The ability to view both current stress levels at the wrist and a longer timetable of stress on Garmin Connect allows customers to identify patterns and consider making lifestyle changes to avoid or better cope with stress-inducing situations. A Four-Fold Breath relaxation timer further helps users balance stress and rest.
With thousands of watch faces, widgets, data fields and apps available to download for free from the Garmin Connect IQ store, users can customize their device, making it go from being a smartwatch to something way more personalized. Keep tabs on when Uber is arriving, turn on the lights at home with the SmartThings app, and even use the AccuWeather MinuteCast app to find out when the rain is going to start.
The vívoactive 3 is designed with an on-the-go lifestyle in mind. With more than 15 built-in sports apps including new profiles for cardio, yoga, elliptical and stair stepper, the vívoactive 3 takes customers from the gym to the slopes and everywhere in between. With the new strength training activity, users can stay focused on their form and let the vívoactive 3 do the rep counting. Strength training keeps track of reps, sets and even rest times, during free weight and bodyweight exercises. Bored of the same old workout routines? With vívoactive 3, users can mix it up by creating customized running, cycling, cardio and strength workouts on Garmin Connect and downloading them straight to their device.
Stay connected on the move with smart notification vibration alerts delivered right to the wrist. When paired with a compatible smartphone5, users can receive and even respond6 to text messages and see social media updates, app alerts, calls, emails and more. The vívoactive 3 can also be used to control music on a smartphone, send an alert to locate a misplaced smartphone and control a Garmin VIRB® camera (sold separately). The vívoactive 3 includes LiveTrack5, a feature that provides loved ones with peace of mind during outdoor workouts by tracking activity and location in real time. Those individuals receive invitations via email, Facebook or Twitter with a link to a webpage that includes the position of the connected vívoactive 3 device.
Throughout the day, the vívoactive 3 automatically syncs with the Garmin Connect mobile app to save stats for easy access later. In Garmin Connect, a free online community, users can see their workouts, strength training activities, stress levels and sleep patterns displayed on detailed graphs. View outdoor workouts on detailed maps, compete in weekly challenges and connect with other fitness enthusiasts, right from a compatible smartphone or desktop computer.
The vívoactive 3 comes in three colors – black/stainless and white/stainless (with a suggested retail price of $299.99) and black/slate ($329.99) and is available for purchase at Best Buy and Bestbuy.com. Users also have the option to switch up their style with compatible accessory bands (sold separately). To see what the vívoactive 3 has to offer, check out this feature benefit video. To learn more, visit Garmin.com/vivo.
The ever-expanding Garmin fitness segment develops technologies to enhance and promote healthy and active lifestyles. Whether users are runners, cyclists, swimmers, multi-sport athletes, or simply looking to stay active throughout the day, there is a Garmin product that can help them reach their health and fitness goals.
For decades, Garmin has pioneered new GPS navigation and wireless devices and applications that are designed for people who live an active lifestyle. Garmin serves five primary business units, including automotive, aviation, fitness, marine, and outdoor recreation. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, contact the Media Relations department at 913-397-8200, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin, twitter.com/garmin, or youtube.com/garmin.
Press Release
OLATHE, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced the vívosportTM, the smart activity tracker1 with ElevateTM 24/7 wrist-based heart rate and GPS to accurately track every walk, run and ride. With an always-on Garmin ChromaTM color touchscreen display and new built-in sports apps for everything from strength training to cycling and cardio, the vívosport is optimized for both indoor and outdoor workouts. Smart notifications keep users connected as they jump from one activity to the next, and fitness and wellness monitoring tools provide valuable information like fitness age and stress level. Safe for swimming and showering2 and featuring a battery life3of up to 7 days in smartwatch mode and 8 hours in GPS mode, this ultra-slim tracker is built for life on the go. The vívosport is one of the many new wearables from Garmin being launched in conjunction with IFA in Berlin, Germany, September 1-6.
“We realize that many customers prefer to work out with a slim fitness band but don’t want to compromise on the fitness and connectivity features typically found on smartwatches”
“We realize that many customers prefer to work out with a slim fitness band but don’t want to compromise on the fitness and connectivity features typically found on smartwatches,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of worldwide sales. “With vívosport, you get the best of a smart activity tracker and a sports watch in an ultra-slim, ultra-sleek design.”
The vívosport features helpful fitness monitoring tools including VO2 max and fitness age which provide users with valuable data to monitor changes in their fitness level. Increased activity – like walking the dog or training for a 10K – will improve these numbers over time. The vívosport also includes all-day stress tracking by measuring users’ HRV (heart rate variability). The ability to view both current stress levels at the wrist and a longer timetable of stress on Garmin ConnectTM allows customers to identify patterns and consider making lifestyle changes to avoid or better cope with stress-inducing situations. A Four-Fold Breath relaxation timer further helps users balance stress and rest.
With built-in sports apps for walking, running, biking, cardio and strength training, the vívosport is the perfect accessory for running the neighborhood, conquering a high-intensity interval training (HIIT) class or counting reps and sets in the gym. And thanks to Garmin Move IQTM, the vívosport automatically classifies multiple activities, making it even easier for users to get credit for their workouts.
Give loved ones peace of mind during outdoor workouts with LiveTrack4, a feature that tracks activity and location in real time. Designated individuals will receive invitations via email, Facebook or Twitter with a link to a webpage that includes the position of the connected vívosport device. The vívosport is the only fitness band to include this LiveTrack feature.
Stay connected on the move with vibration alerts for emails, texts, calls, calendar reminders, app alerts, social media updates and more from a compatible smartphone4. Users will also benefit from the ability to control music on their smartphone from the vívosport, send an alert to locate a misplaced smartphone, and control a Garmin VIRB® camera (sold separately).
Throughout the day, the vívosport automatically syncs with the Garmin Connect mobile app to save stats for easy access later. In Garmin Connect, a free online community, users can see their workouts, strength training activities, stress levels and sleep patterns displayed on detailed graphs. View outdoor workouts on detailed maps, compete in weekly challenges and connect with other fitness enthusiasts, right from a compatible smartphone or desktop computer.
The ultimate companion for both indoor and outdoor activities, the vívosport features a sunlight-readable always-on, Garmin Chroma color touchscreen display and ultra-slim, sporty band available in black/slate (small/medium and large), black/fuchsia (small/medium only) and black/limelight (large only). The vívosport has a suggested retail price of $199.99. To see what the vívosport has to offer, check out this feature benefit video. For more information, visit Garmin.com/vivo.
The ever-expanding Garmin fitness segment develops technologies to enhance and promote healthy and active lifestyles. Whether users are runners, cyclists, swimmers, multi-sport athletes, or simply looking to stay active throughout the day, there is a Garmin product that can help them reach their health and fitness goals.
For decades, Garmin has pioneered new GPS navigation and wireless devices and applications that are designed for people who live an active lifestyle. Garmin serves five primary business units, including automotive, aviation, fitness, marine, and outdoor recreation. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, contact the Media Relations department at 913-397-8200, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin, twitter.com/garmin, or youtube.com/garmin.
Press Release
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Visa (NYSE:V) today announced it is enabling payments on the new Garmin vívoactive 3 smartwatch, allowing consumers with active lifestyles to pay with the flick of their wrist instead of stashing their cards or cash in their socks while exercising. A recent review of consumers’ workout woes, the “Visa Sweaty Money Survey,” found that for those who do decide to bring forms of payments along with them on workouts, 57 percent admitted to placing it in an unconventional place, like a sock or even their undergarments.
“Working with Visa through Fit Pay, Inc. has enabled us to provide a quick payment solution for our customers and now they can pay whenever, wherever.”
“The idea of wearing your wallet on your wrist is not only desired by consumers, but with Visa and Garmin it will be both convenient and secure,” said Jim McCarthy, executive vice president of innovation and strategic partnerships, Visa. “Partners like Fit Pay, Inc. are helping us accelerate the growth of IoT by bringing payment-based features to market on devices like Garmin’s – with greater ease and speed-to-market.”
The Garmin vívoactive 3 is the first wearable from Garmin to feature Garmin Pay, an early NFC-based product to utilize the Visa Ready for Tokenization program, via TSP* program partner Fit Pay, Inc. The Visa Ready for Tokenization program gives partners access to Visa’s broad network of tools and services – including the Visa Token Service – to speed up and simplify the process for embedding secure payments in connected or mobile devices.
“Garmin customers are dedicated to living an active lifestyle. The last thing they want to think about after participating in a marathon or working out is pulling out money from their sweaty workout gear to pay for a post-workout refreshment – or even worse, forgetting their money,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global sales. “Working with Visa through Fit Pay, Inc. has enabled us to provide a quick payment solution for our customers and now they can pay whenever, wherever.”
Fitness fans have unique pain points when it comes to meeting their commerce needs on-the-go. In the Visa Sweaty Money Survey released today, key results found:
- 60 percent of those surveyed would be interested in using a wearable device to pay for something during their workout.
- 49 percent of respondents have wanted to make a payment before or after working out, but couldn’t because they didn’t have a form of payment with them.
- 57 percent of respondents refrain from carrying any form of payment while exercising because they’re worried about losing it or have no place to put it.
Additional Information:
- Eligible Visa accountholders from participating financial institutions will be able to initiate payments on the run when Garmin Pay becomes available.
- For more information or to find out how you can work with a Visa Ready-qualified TSP partner, please visit https://visaready.visa.com/.
- The “Visa Sweaty Money Survey” was conducted among a panel of approximately 1,000 adult users ages 18 and older within the United States by Wakefield on behalf of Visa in August 2017. For a related infographic, go to https://www.visa.com.
