Blu devices aren't having the best time lately, what with the whole privacy and alleged spyware story and their sad update track record that's left almost the entire lineup at Marshmallow. But the value for money proposition of Blu is still nice and for a non-geeky user, their devices might still carry a lot of appeal. Besides, the spyware snafu seems to be resolved now. So keep that more positive outlook in mind as I tell you about the new VIVO 8.

As far as I can tell, this is Blu's first Nougat 7.0 device (I could have sworn one phone got an update to Nougat, but I can't find any info on that now). I'd say it's 'bout time, why isn't it even 7.1, and don't hold your breath for Oreo. Blu is boasting an 87.5% metal to body ratio, thanks to CNC polished aluminum on the back, minimal plastic, and a curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on the front.

It has a 5.5" 1080p display, 13MP Sony IMX258 back camera and a 16MP front camera, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage plus MicroSD slot, and a MediaTek 6755 Helio P10 2.0GHz processor. There's a fingerprint sensor, "ultra quick" 9V/2A charging, and thankfully Blu didn't skimp on the battery like most brands and fitted this one with 4010mAh. Unfortunately, it charges with MicroUSB and not Type-C.

The VIVO 8 is compatible with GSM networks and has 4G and HSDPA+ connectivity. It is already available for purchase in either black or gold, and it should retail for $299. However, now and for the first two days, you can get it for $199 on Amazon at the link below. That's not a bad price at all.