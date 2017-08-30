History says we're not huge fans of Verizon's Ellipsis tablet series, but our bad opinion of them is a little tamed by the fact that Verizon bothers to at least roll one major update to them. That's the case with the Ellipsis 8 HD, which launched with Marshmallow back in November of 2016, and is now getting its taste of Nougat.
Once the OTA has rolled out to your tablet, you will have software version SUN1_20A10 and Android 7.0. That means multi-window mode and quick app switching, customizable quick settings, notification bundling and quick reply, and everything we've come to expect of Nougat. There's also a small additional changelog that highlights a few fixes and changes specific to the Ellipsis 8 HD:
Bug fixes and additional benefits:
Improved data speeds on LTE networks
Improved camera focus and image sharpness
Fixed Android Data usage meter
Added support for micro SD card up to 256 GB capacity
Latest Android security patches and bug fixes
If you don't see the update yet, be patient. These things tend to come out in batches so your device may be delayed a little.
- Source:
- Verizon
