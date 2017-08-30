Google's experimental 'Chrome Home' interface first appeared nearly a year ago, but at the time, the feature only moved Chrome's address bar to the bottom of the screen. It became a full revamp of Chrome's UI in March, by changing the New Tab Page and adding a bottom navigation bar. Earlier this month, the 'Modern layout for Chrome Home' flag showed up, which made the Chrome Home interface more round.

Chrome Canary 62 with modern layout enabled

While Chrome Home has already been enabled by default for some users on Chrome Beta/Dev/Canary, the Modern layout remained a hidden option. Until now, that is. We have received multiple reports from users on Chrome Canary and Dev that the modern UI has become enabled by default.

There's still no telling when Chrome Home, or Chrome Home with the modern layout, will become default on Chrome Stable. No doubt Google is making sure everything works before flipping the switch for everyone. If you don't have it enabled but you want to try it, just go to chrome://flags and switch #enable-chrome-home-modern-layout to 'Enabled.'