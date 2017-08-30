In the market for one of 2017's best flagships? OnePlus and Android Police have teamed up to give one lucky reader a brand-new OnePlus 5. Even better, that reader will also get a OnePlus Travel Backpack in Space Black, and a Karbon Bumper Case for the OnePlus 5. It's a OnePlus-powered giveaway extravaganza.

The OnePlus 5 is the company's latest flagship and keeps up the tradition of providing great specs like a Snapdragon 835, globe-trotting radio, 5.5" 1080p AMOLED screen, and dual-sensor camera setup, all at an affordable $479 starting price. We liked the phone so much in our review that we even gave it our Most Wanted superlative. Whatever use you've got in mind, the hardware in the OnePlus 5 can take it. And we're even giving away the higher-end model, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. So much room for activities.

Just because the phone is the star of this giveaway doesn't mean you should ignore the accessories. A couple of us here at Android Police (not me, unfortunately) were given Travel Backpacks and came away incredibly impressed with the quality. From the memory foam back pads, EVA shoulder straps with sandwich mesh, EUDE foam shock-absorbing feet, and Cordura military-grade fabric, both the high-end materials and impeccable design are up to whatever adventure you have in mind. Normally $69, the winner will get one of these for free.

OnePlus has pulled out all the stops on its cases ever since the OnePlus 3. The Karbon Bumper Case for the OnePlus 5 is normally $30 and has a hard Kevlar back with TPU sides, protecting your phone from every angle. This isn't your standard fingerprint-attracting "hybrid" style case with a bland polycarbonate panel, you get a high-quality Kevlar back. It's not just strong, but it looks good, too.

To win the contest, you must have a US mailing address. The winner will receive an 8GB/128GB model of the OnePlus 5, a OnePlus 5 Karbon Bumper Case, and a OnePlus Travel Backpack in Space Black. This contest will run until Tuesday, September 5th at 11:59 PM Pacific Time. An additional free entry is available each day if you remember to drop by, so be sure to bookmark the page and come back.

OnePlus 5 Phone, Backpack, and Case Giveaway

