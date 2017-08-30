Fossil flooded the Android Wear world with announcements back in March at Baselworld 17 and the Diesel On was one of these. At the time, all we knew was that it would look like the image above, run Android Wear 2.0, and have a Snapdragon Wear 2100. Five different styles were said to be coming, and now one of them has just gone up for sale: the Full Guard with black case and quick release brown leather band is now exclusively available for $325 at Macy's and should show up on Diesel's online shop on September 25 when it will be joined by more styles.

Specs include a large 48mm case (in regular Diesel fashion), a 1.4" display with 454 x 454 resolution, 521MB of RAM and 4GB of storage, IP67 water resistance, and a relatively small battery at 370mAh. Even more sadly, the crown doesn't work like a rotating bezel, there's no heart rate sensor, no GPS, and no NFC. And although Diesel's site boasts wireless charging, Digital Trends' review of the watch says it uses a magnetic pad. I do hope it's Qi wireless and not some proprietary thing.

There are a few fancy things coming with the Diesel On Full Guard, like an iridescent effect that changes the watchface's color as you twist your hand around as if light was hitting the glass in different ways, a dust animation when you haven't moved in a while, and weather animations on top of your watchface. There will also be a new app called T-ON-I (for Time, Organizing, Notification, Intelligence) which will keep an eye on the weather, your agenda, and your fitness goals.

If you like the Diesel On for its design (I have to admit, I think it looks quite badass) and aren't deterred by its many lacking features, you can check it out at Macy's at the link below. It's showing as "currently unavailable" to me, though I'm not sure if that's only because I'm not in the US. Or you could wait until September 25 for more styles to come and more stores to carry them.