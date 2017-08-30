Phones are pretty expensive these days, but you don't necessarily need to spend a lot to get good protection for them. Ringke is currently discounting cases for many phones such as the brand new Galaxy Note8, Galaxy S8/S8+, LG G6, and more to as low as $1.92 shipped per case, which is dirt cheap.

Without further ado, here are the links and codes:

Galaxy S8+ Flex S (Brown) $3.96 w/ code DLOERWWS



Galaxy S8 Fusion (Smoke Black) $3.96 w/ code 2PY886JS Flex S (Gray) $3.99 w/ code PHJOQAM7



Galaxy S7 edge Slim (Royal Gold) $4 w/ code 7Y48UKNC



Galaxy S7 Slim (Frost White) $4 w/ code R96U75QE



Galaxy S6 edge Slim (Royal Gold) $4 w/ code QAW3YG3R



Galaxy S6 Slim (Royal Gold) $4 w/ code I474WVLZ



LG G6 Fusion (Clear) $3.92 w/ code IJ7NJ7G9 Air Prism (Ink Black) $3.92 w/ code XYVLYJTO Onyx (Black) $3.98 w/ code 3A4ZLJ6Z



iPhone 7 Plus Fusion (Smoke Black) $4 w/ code D6V7L8LA Max (Royal Gold) $3.96 w/ code M3JWGG7B Air (Rose Gold) $4 w/ code K5JAUEII Slim (Black) $4 w/ code GYLELEZ7



iPhone 7 Onyx (Black) $4 w/ code J3TGFEGJ Max (Royal Gold) $3.92 w/ code NVBICQYG Slim (Frost Gray) $4 w/ code A5GGKJ6K



Galaxy Note 5 Rebel (Black) $4 w/ code SX53MWYQ



To get the discount, use the bolded codes above, and be sure to click "Other Sellers on Amazon" and click the listing that is shipped and sold by the Ringke Official Store; the code will not work otherwise. Shipping is free. If you want one, you'd better hurry; these tend to sell out very quickly.