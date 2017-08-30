Phones are pretty expensive these days, but you don't necessarily need to spend a lot to get good protection for them. Ringke is currently discounting cases for many phones such as the brand new Galaxy Note8, Galaxy S8/S8+, LG G6, and more to as low as $1.92 shipped per case, which is dirt cheap.
Without further ado, here are the links and codes:
- Galaxy Note8
- Wave (Coastal Blue) $1.92 w/ code HFAIAXNB
- Fusion (Clear) $3.92 w/ code RB6D22K5
- Slim (Black) $3.92 w/ code BGUB9UAT
- Air (Clear) $3.92 w/ code NJKSDMHM
- Air Prism (Glitter Gray) $3.92 w/ code I8Q59MHF
- Bevel (Smoke Black) $1.92 w/ code 9KASTIYT
- Onyx (Black) $3.92 w/ code YQDBF728
- Flex S (Brown) $3.92 w/ code 9HM3MAKE
- 2-Pack Screen Protector (ID Full Cover) $3.92 w/ code O7RAOD74
- Galaxy S8+
- Flex S (Brown) $3.96 w/ code DLOERWWS
- Galaxy S7 edge
- Slim (Royal Gold) $4 w/ code 7Y48UKNC
- Galaxy S7
- Slim (Frost White) $4 w/ code R96U75QE
- Galaxy S6 edge
- Slim (Royal Gold) $4 w/ code QAW3YG3R
- Galaxy S6
- Slim (Royal Gold) $4 w/ code I474WVLZ
- LG G6
- iPhone 7 Plus
- iPhone 7
- Galaxy Note 5
- Rebel (Black) $4 w/ code SX53MWYQ
To get the discount, use the bolded codes above, and be sure to click "Other Sellers on Amazon" and click the listing that is shipped and sold by the Ringke Official Store; the code will not work otherwise. Shipping is free. If you want one, you'd better hurry; these tend to sell out very quickly.
