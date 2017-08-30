For a while now, the Android app for Amazon's Prime Video streaming service was unavailable to download in the United States. At least from the Play Store, that is - the only official means of downloading it was through the Amazon Underground app. But now it seems the app has returned to the Play Store.

Amazon hasn't made any announcement about the app's return, and there isn't anything different between this and the Video app from Amazon Underground. It just appeared unceremoniously. There's still no Chromecast support either, because how else will Amazon sell Fire TV Sticks?

If you don't have the application installed, you can now download it from the Play Store below.