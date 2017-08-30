Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android Wear apps and faces that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous month or so.

Apps

Music Streaming, Songs, Albums & Radio

Android Police coverage: Deezer updated to include support for Android Wear [APK Download]

About a month ago the internet-based music streaming service Deezer added support for Android Wear. While there is no standalone app for Wear, Premium+ users of the Android app will be able to access their personal Flow and favorite tracks directly on their watches. A welcome upgrade for any Wear and Deezer user.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $6.48 - $13.99 | Android Wear 2.0: yes

Discover music you love with Deezer, your personal music player. Stream music online, download songs to play offline and try Flow, your continuous stream of personalized music. Listen to playlists packed with top songs by the hottest artists. Download music from the latest albums and sing along to your favorite tunes with on-screen lyrics.

Keyboard for Android Wear

Android Police coverage: Appfour releases a new keyboard for Android Wear 2.0

If you are getting frustrated with the small size of the keyboard Google has provided within Android Wear, then I have some good news for you. Leading Wear developer appfour has created a new keyboard with larger keys. The catch is that you will need to scroll from side to side to access every key on the board. While this constant swiping may be tedious, it most definitely provides larger keys that are easier to select.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.49 - $14.99 | Android Wear 2.0: yes

Use this standalone keyboard app for Android Wear 2 to replace the stock keyboard and enjoy typing easily and freely. Having problems to type in your wearable because the voice interaction just is not enough or the buttons in stock keyboard is just too small to type? Then this keyboard is your solution.

Watch Faces

The Task Master ☑️ Watch Face

Android Police coverage: The Task Master watch face puts your calendar front and center

The Task Master Watch Face is a pretty useful face for Android Wear. What it does is it places your daily tasks into the face in a readable manner. Simply view the differently colored lines on your face to know when your next task will take place. Sure, it may be difficult to remember the colors associated with all of your calendar tasks, but any organized individual should be able to set up particular colors for certain events that are easily recognizable.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs | Android Wear 2.0: no

️Own your day with this incredible watch face - check all your daily tasks at a glance in a single clean, interactive layout. Keep track of the most important events and get more info about your goals anytime with a tap of a finger. The Task Master automatically syncs with Google calendar, seamlessly displaying all of your daily tasks right on the smartwatch. Never ever miss any important events again with this unique functional watch face.

Authentic Watch Face

Authentic Watch Face has a classic dive watch look. There are 5 pre-defined color combinations, and the face supports the date, weather, and battery info all while still giving you three spots to place your own watch face complications. While there is no lack of dive faces on the Play Store, the customizability to this one gives reason to at least take a quick glance.

Monetization: $1.49 / no ads / no IAPs | Android Wear 2.0: yes

Authentic watch face for Android Wear is true eye-catcher with elegant characteristics and interactive functions. Watch face contains a huge number and user friendly settings on the watch and the phone companion app. The Android Wear 2.0 comes with external complication which this watch face supports completely.

SlenderMan - Creepy Watch Face

While I never understood the appeal of SlenderMan, this SlenderMan - Creepy Watch Face actually looks pretty cool. Essentially it is an animated watch face where SlenderMan moves closer and closer. It is presented in black and white, and the face fits both square and round watches.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs | Android Wear 2.0: no

‍Keep calm and don’t look at the window. Slenderman is a popular scary character that once was a simple internet creepypasta. This unique carefully-animated watch face is about him. Are you watching? He’s watching you too.

IRONSPIDER - Watch Face

Tha PHLASH's IRONSPIDER - Watch Face looks really similar to the design found on Spiderman's costume, complete with a webbing backing. It supports square and round faces. Any fan of Spiderman should give this a look, as its simple yet elegant design is a pleasure to look at. Sure, it may not contain an official Spiderman symbol, but it sure is close enough.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs | Android Wear 2.0: yes

Tha IRONSPIDER is not fabricated with advanced protein-scale nano-technology and exotic materials handling, LEP skin display, impact sensing armor integrated life support and all-spectrum communications powered by a hybrid opto-electronic computer and using super conducting, high performance plastic throughout.

SW Argon Watch Face

The SW Argon Watch Face is a highly customizable face that gives you an easy way to pick and combine different color combinations. This way you can easily match a particular outfit or simply pick your favorite colors for any holiday or event. While the look of the face is pretty simple, the bright colors used on a black background definitely makes it stand out.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs | Android Wear 2.0: yes

A customisable style for your Android Wear smart watch. You can freely explore different colour combinations to match your outfit, lifestyle and personality. Designed for Android Wear 2.x

Analog Glow LITE Watch Face

The Analog Glow LITE Watch Face is a lite version of an already existing premium face. The main difference between the two is the fact that this lite version is limited in its customizability. If you are okay with the standard look, then you should be all good, but if you would like to change it up, I would suggest purchasing the premium release of the Analog Glow Watch Face.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs | Android Wear 2.0: no

Now you can try out Analog Glow Emerald skin for free. Now you can try Analog Glow for free!

Time Gate Watch Face

RichFace has pumped out quite a few faces since Android Wear came into existence. Today I am taking a look at their Time Gate Watch Face. It does not support square faces, but anyone with a round face should have no issue. There are 4 predefined colors to choose from, and it contains 3 separate tap zones to place any complication into. Overall the look is a bit cluttered in my opinion, but that may not be an issue for those of you who own a watch with a large diameter face.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.49 a piece | Android Wear 2.0: yes

Time Gate watch face for Android Wear is nice and clean futuristic watch face with interactive functions. Watch face contains a huge number and user friendly settings on the watch and the phone companion app. The watch face contains 3 tap targets on the screen and you can customize them to be more informative which include various number of data such as FIT data information ox any external data from external complications.

