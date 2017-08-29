When Google announced that it was selling the Pixel and Pixel XL on Verizon, many on Big Red still opted to buy the phone straight from Google. The concern was that the Verizon model would have delayed updates, as a result of the often-slow process of carrier update approval.

But that hasn't proven to be the case, and even the Pixel's first major Android update has only taken a few days to reach Verizon units. The carrier has updated its Pixel and Pixel XL support pages, stating that 8.0 Oreo is now rolling out to customers. As you might expect, there aren't any differences between the Verizon and unlocked/Fi Pixels when it comes to the software experience.

The update also includes the August 5th security patch level. Verizon's rollout likely means Android O will start appearing on more unlocked/Fi Pixels not enrolled in the Android Beta Program, but only time will tell. You can find more information at the source links below.