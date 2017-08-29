Verizon is committing an astonishing $10 million to support Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. A lot of you guys may not like Big Red, but it's hard to deny that this is a stand-up move. Direct competitor AT&T donated a not-insignificant $350k, while Google plans on donating $2.25 million. In total, corporate America has thus far donated around $40.9 million.

In addition to its incredible $10 million donation, Verizon is waiving South Texas customers' data, talk, and text charges, and giving prepaid customers an extra 3GB from August 26th to September 15th - a one-week extension over what had previously been announced.

The company is also deploying Cells on Wheels (COWs) and Cells on Light Trucks (COLTS) to supplement mobile coverage, working with government agencies to help first responders with communications services, staffing shelters with Verizon employees to assist responders and residents alike, matching employees' donations, and offering emergency financial assistance to employees. Plus, employees will receive up to a week of paid volunteer time to volunteer for the Harvey recovery effort in the coming months.

As for other tech companies, here's a little list:

Amazon: matching cash donations up to $1 million

Apple: $2 million donation to the Red Cross, matching employee donations 2 to 1

AT&T: $350,000 to various organizations, matching employee donations up to $50,000 each

Facebook: matching up to $1 million in donations made on its platform

Google: matching campaign for consumers up to $1 million, $250,000 donation to the Red Cross, matching employee donations up to $250,000

Microsoft: $100,000 grant to the Red Cross

Verizon's $10 million donation is far and away the most impressive donation here. Major kudos to you, Verizon. We still aren't fans of your stance on net neutrality, but credit where credit is due.