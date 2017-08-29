Verizon is committing an astonishing $10 million to support Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. A lot of you guys may not like Big Red, but it's hard to deny that this is a stand-up move. Direct competitor AT&T donated a not-insignificant $350k, while Google plans on donating $2.25 million. In total, corporate America has thus far donated around $40.9 million.
In addition to its incredible $10 million donation, Verizon is waiving South Texas customers' data, talk, and text charges, and giving prepaid customers an extra 3GB from August 26th to September 15th - a one-week extension over what had previously been announced.
The company is also deploying Cells on Wheels (COWs) and Cells on Light Trucks (COLTS) to supplement mobile coverage, working with government agencies to help first responders with communications services, staffing shelters with Verizon employees to assist responders and residents alike, matching employees' donations, and offering emergency financial assistance to employees. Plus, employees will receive up to a week of paid volunteer time to volunteer for the Harvey recovery effort in the coming months.
As for other tech companies, here's a little list:
- Amazon: matching cash donations up to $1 million
- Apple: $2 million donation to the Red Cross, matching employee donations 2 to 1
- AT&T: $350,000 to various organizations, matching employee donations up to $50,000 each
- Facebook: matching up to $1 million in donations made on its platform
- Google: matching campaign for consumers up to $1 million, $250,000 donation to the Red Cross, matching employee donations up to $250,000
- Microsoft: $100,000 grant to the Red Cross
Verizon's $10 million donation is far and away the most impressive donation here. Major kudos to you, Verizon. We still aren't fans of your stance on net neutrality, but credit where credit is due.
Press Release
Verizon commits $10 million to support Hurricane Harvey relief efforts
HOUSTON - Verizon today announced support of South Texas through a $10 millionpledge to fund Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. The nation's most reliable wireless provider has partnered with local and state government officials to identify four non-profit agencies to support that are working on-the-ground on both immediate and long-term needs. Verizon will share the specific details regarding the non-profits in the coming days.
"It is heartbreaking to witness a disaster of this magnitude; our hearts and full support go out to the communities being impacted by Hurricane Harvey, including our own customers and employees," said Verizon Chairman & CEO Lowell McAdam. "Verizon is committed to working alongside disaster relief partners to help return a sense of normalcy to residents and restore the areas impacted by the storm. Houston and South Texas are vital to the fabric of America and we want to be on the front lines of the rebuilding efforts."
Verizon is also offering support for the relief efforts in the following ways:
- Relieving postpaid customers of data, talk and text charges and giving prepaid customers an extra 3 GB to be used for data, talk and text from August 26 through September 15. The September 15 date reflects a one-week extension to what was previously announced.
- Deploying mobile equipment including Cells on Wheels (COWs), and Cells on Light Trucks (COLTS) to supplement service in areas of South Texas that need extra network capacity. Verizon has staged additional equipment and is prepared for rapid deployment as needed in hard-hit areas. This initiative is part of a network investment of nearly $1 billion in 2016 in the state of Texas.
- Working closely with several federal and local government agencies to help support first responders on the ground with much needed communications services.
- Staffing shelters with Verizon employees in Houston, Dallas and San Antonioto assist first responders and displaced residents with mobile charging, internet access and other communications needs.
- Along with its subsidiary Oath, the company is providing financial support to residents of Houston and South Texas with dollar-for-dollar matches of employees' contributions to select relief-focused organizations. Oath also will match consumers' contributions to select relief-focused organizations when they donate after visiting one of Oath's web properties. More information can be found at https://yahoo.benevity.org/community.
- Offering emergency financial assistance to employees who have been affected by this tragedy though both its employee assistance program and its VtoV program where employees can donate funds to help fellow employees affected by a natural or personal disaster. In addition, to reinforce our long- term commitment to the communities we serve, Verizon will be offering its more than 10,000 employees who work in the states of Texas and Louisianathe opportunity to volunteer for the Harvey recovery effort over the coming months and receive up to a week of paid volunteer time.
