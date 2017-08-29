OnePlus' fourth (or fifth? I'm so confused) flagship phone is getting a new update. OxygenOS 4.5.10 is a bug fix release, but it covers some important areas like the system and camera stability. Not the most exciting, but you can find the changelog below.
Camera:
- Photo noise reduction
- Improved Camera stability
- 60 fps video noise and texture improvements
Launcher:
- Added country information of photographers in Shot on OnePlus
Phone:
- Fixed accidental touches after hanging up
- Improved Jio call functionality
- Fixed display issue on calling screen
System:
- Improved WiFi stability
- Fixed clarity issue of videos taken by SnapShot app
- Fixed display issue of new font
- Fixed scrolling issue of Play Music
Like I said, it's mostly bug fixes and improvements, but we shouldn't discount an update simply because it doesn't bring a fresh coat of paint or shiny new feature.
Like it did with the 3 and 3T, the Chinese manufacturer is looking for user feedback to address any problems in the future. As is OnePlus' wont, OxygenOS 4.5.10 will be rolling out incrementally.
- Source:
- OnePlus 5 forums
