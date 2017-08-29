Android 8.0 Oreo made its official debut a little over a week ago, but since then, only devices enrolled in the Android Beta Program have received an official OTA to 8.0. Verizon Pixel phones began receiving the official version earlier today, but it looks like other devices haven't been as fortunate. Luckily, Google has just uploaded factory images and OTAs for Nexus and Pixel devices to their respective pages.
There are two builds for Pixel devices depending on the model. Note that Android Oreo's new build number naming scheme is being used.
- Pixel – OPR6.170623.011 (Bell, Telus, Telstra, TMO, Sprint, USCC, Rogers/Fido), OPR6.170623.012 (other carriers)
- Pixel XL – OPR6.170623.011 (Bell, Telus, Telstra, TMO, Sprint, USCC, Rogers/Fido), OPR6.170623.012 (other carriers)
- Pixel C – OPR6.170623.010
- Nexus 6P – OPR6.170623.013 (NOT for TMO/USCC/Fi)
- Nexus 5X – OPR6.170623.013
These factory images were previously available via the Android Developers page, but the OTAs were not. Factory images require an unlocked bootloader to flash, but OTAs can be used by everyone - just make sure you're updating from a compatible version. Flash away!
