You might remember how excited we got for this smartwatch earlier this year, just after it was announced. Since then our enthusiasm fell just as our suspicions rose. But on paper, the Vapor still sounds like the best smartwatch deal out there. Unfortunately for anyone interested in picking one up, you'll have to wait a bit longer, as the release has been pushed back from the "end of summer" to October.

Specs haven't changed according to the latest press release (except maybe when it comes to GPS), and the Vapor is still expected to ship with Android Wear 2.0, a 1.39" round AMOLED display, accelerometer, altimeter, heart rate sensor, 50m water resistance, and mic. That's all together in one package with an alleged 2-day battery life, powered by a Snapdragon Wear 2100 with 4GB memory, and sporting connectivity on both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. Even better, it's just $200.

Sounds great and looks great, doesn't it? The Vapor even dodges the flat-tire look, though we'll see what the bezels look like when it launches. My only real concern, apart from it potentially becoming vaporware, is the 44mm case size, which is huge. But we should find out what it's like this October, barring any more delays.