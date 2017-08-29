MediaTek is still in the mobile SoC game and while it's easy to forget about the chip manufacturer here in the U.S., the company continues to improve upon its product line. Adding to the Helio family, the P23 and P30 are both set to offer LTE speed improvements, dual camera and dual-SIM VoLTE support, and better power scheduling to the low-end and mid-range system-on-chip market.

Dual cameras are a thing, like them or not, and MediaTek is capitalizing on this trend by adding support for it in the P-series. The P23 can handle 13MP+13MP configurations, while the P30 gets a bump to 16MP+16MP. Both will include MTK's Imagiq 2.0 image processing suite to help produce "high-quality images across a number of lighting conditions." The P30 will also receive a new Vision Processing Unit (VPU) to reduce the load on the main processor when using the camera and ISP.

The two new chips will feature the Mali G71-MP2 GPU (P23: 770MHz; P30: 950Mhz), as well as dual-SIM VoLTE/ViLTE support. This is possible in part because of MediaTek's latest WorldMode modem, which boasts Cat-7/13 speeds of 300Mb/s down and 150Mb/s up. Finally, the P-series is getting CorePilot 4.0, MTK's power scheduling and thermal management solution.

The Helio P23 will be available to device manufacturers worldwide in Q4, while the P30 will be limited to China for now.