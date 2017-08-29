LineageOS has done an impressive job with adding official support for more and more devices. The last time we took a look at the ROM, it had improved its Jelly browser and merged the August security patch to all its devices. Now even more phones are receiving official builds, including the OnePlus 5.

The most exciting new device is the OnePlus 5 (cheeseburger), which has had unofficial builds for a while now. Frankly, I'm surprised it took this long, but better late than never. Official builds are also now available for the Redmi Note 4 (mido), European LG G6 (h870), US unlocked LG G6 (us997), and Sony Xperia L (taoshan).

You can find more information about each device at the above links. Let us know in the comments how you're liking LineageOS, if you use it.