Last year's Moto Z Play was one of the most universally-loved smartphones out there. Why, you may ask, would a phone with a Snapdragon 625 and fairly average specifications overall get such a following? Well, its battery life was nothing short of incredible, with many users getting double digits of screen-on-time. Now, you can grab a Z Play on the cheap from B&H, and get some free stuff thrown in as well.

The Moto Z Play sports a 5.5-inch 1080p AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 625, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage with microSD expansion, a 16MP rear camera, a 5MP camera, and a 3510mAh battery. Also onboard are Moto Mod support and a headphone jack. These specs may not sound all that impressive, but it's what propelled our review unit to nearly 14 hours of SOT. Quite frankly, it's almost unbelievable, but there's a screenshot there if you're doubting that fact.

For your $349.99, you'll also get a $50 B&H gift card and a $34.95 "Basic Photo/Video Kit for Smartphones," which comprises of a tripod, an LED light, a smartphone mount, and a microfiber. This deal is only going to last for two days, so if you want a Moto Z Play on the cheap, now's a good time to grab one.